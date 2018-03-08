Premier League 2017-2018: Manchester United Vs Liverpool, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, And Odds

A high-profile match between two powerhouse English top-flight clubs is scheduled this weekend.

Manchester United (19-5-5, 62 points) will look to tighten its grip on the second spot of the 2017-2018 Premier League table as they host third-place Liverpool (17-9-3, 60 points) at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 7:30 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are still No. 2 in the standings despite being inconsistent in their performances this season. The team is a long 16 points behind league leaders and cross-city rivals Manchester City with only nine matchdays left.

United has lost two of their last six matches in the English top-flight, but they are currently on a two-game winning run after a high-scoring 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Palace scored the first two goals of the contest, courtesy of Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt, to go up 2-0 three minutes into the second half. However, head coach Jose Mourinho’s side netted the next three goals, with the last one coming in injury time, to pull off the come-from-behind win. Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku, and Nemanja Matic scored the goals for United.

Four players are still out for Mourinho due to various injuries, namely Marouane Fellaini (knee), Daley Blind (ankle), Ander Herrera (thigh), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee).

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Liverpool

The Reds have also won four times in their last six assignments. After a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on February 4, head coach Jurgen Klopp’s squad went on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League, capped by a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United last Saturday at the Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane provided the goals for Liverpool in the 40th and 55th minutes en route to their second shutout win in three games. The team trails United by only two points as they are also two points ahead of the fourth-place Spurs in the standings.

Liverpool is coming off a goalless draw with Portuguese club FC Porto in a Champions League Round-of-16 match on Tuesday. The Reds won the series 5-0 on aggregate after their five-goal win in Porto during the first leg last month.

Two players are unavailable for Klopp with Nathaniel Clyne (back) and Adam Bogdan (knee) still sidelined by separate injuries.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Sanchez, Lingard; Lukaku.

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Manchester United – 31/20

Liverpool – 9/5

Draw – 23/10