‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Week Of March 19: Gabi’s Trial, Shawn’s Plea, Sonny Warns, Stefan-Abby Voyage

'DOOL' spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Gabi goes on trial for murder. Shawn urges Hope to talk to Rafe. Sonny warns Paul, while Stefan and Abby plan a trip.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 19 reveal things will heat up in Salem. In just two weeks, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will go on trial for murder. Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will return and has a request for his mother. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) issues a warning, while Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) plans a trip with his brother’s wife.

Gabi’s Trial

There hasn’t been much progress in the Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) murder investigation. Besides Tony’s urn and a video of a woman who appears to be Gabi, the case isn’t making headway. That will change soon, according to DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Unfortunately, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi’s trial will begin. Fans know she is innocent, but Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) need to find a way to prove it. That is a difficult task considering the incriminating video.

As fans know, it appears that Abigail’s (Marci Miller) second personality killed Andre. Once the truth comes out, Gabi will be a free woman. However, what happens to Abigail? The actress is not leaving the NBC soap opera, so she won’t go to prison or a mental health facility. It seems likely that someone else will take the fall for the crime.

Brandon Beemer Returns

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral hinted Brandon Beemer’s return. His character, Shawn Brady, will make a plea to his mother. He urges Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) to talk to Rafe. This could be the beginning of a “Rope” reconciliation.

Sonny’s Warning

In two weeks, fans can also expect Sonny to give Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) a warning. After some romantic tension, “Horita” will share a kiss. Despite getting a divorce from Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny still loves him. The warning could have something to do with Will.

Stefan & Abigail

DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead also tease that Stefan and Abigail will plan a trip. This is interesting since Abby can’t stand her brother-in-law. There is also confusion over whether it is the real Abigail, or if one of her other personalities is making the arrangements. In any case, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will not like this one bit.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.