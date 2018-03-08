‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Gabby’ Takes Major Risk, Pretends To Be Abigail In Front Of More People

'DOOL' spoilers reveal 'Gabby' is forced to pretend to be Abigail in front of Jennifer and Kayla. It is a massive risk, but she could succeed in pulling it off.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Abigail (Marci Miller) would have a huge storyline. The latest information reveals that “Gabby” will take a big risk when forced to pretend to be Abigail in front of more people. Will the truth be discovered, or at the very least, suspected? Due to the chaos in everyone’s lives right now, it is likely that any inconsistencies or odd behavior will be dismissed.

The ‘Gabigail’ Act

Some fans predicted Abigail’s mental health would crumble. However, the many twists and turns in Abby’s multiple personalities are making it difficult to predict the future. However, new information from TV Water Cooler states that “Gabby” will find herself in a tricky position. She has to pretend to be Abigail in front of Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans).

‘Gabby’ May Succeed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Abby’s second personality might be crafty enough to pull it off. However, the women are close to Abigail and might raise their eyebrows at a few things. As with many soap opera storylines, they will probably brush off any inconsistencies. They also might be distracted due to other things. Two examples are Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) wedding chaos and Steve “Patch” Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) health crisis.

One would think after the double doppelganger plots, everyone in Salem would make sure their loved ones are who they appear to be. Of course, Abigail’s multiple personalities are a bit different than Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) impersonating Marlena Evans and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) taking over Adrienne Kiriakis’ life.

DOOL spoilers imply that Abigail might pull off pretending to be Abigail in front of other Salemites. “Gabby” is not a stranger and knows Abby well. So, it should be fairly easy for her to fake being Abigail. However, the longer she has to put on an act, the harder it will be to fool others.

Abigail’s Desperation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Kayla will be in more scenes with Abigail. The distraught and confused mother will turn to Kayla for help. Based on previous DOOL spoilers, she might want answers to her sudden fatigue and losing chunks of time. There is also the odd statements from Stefan DiMera, who insists she did things she has no memory of doing.

Fans believe that Kayla will chalk it up to Abigail grieving Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. Kayla could assume Abby is sleepwalking or reacting to stress from Andre’s murder, Gabi’s arrest, the DiMera Enterprises drama, and being a mother.

Laura Horton’s Connection

This is likely what brings Laura Horton (Jamie Lyn Bauer) back to Salem. She Knows reported that she will make another appearance on May 30. The last time she showed up, it turned out that she was secretly treating Abigail for PTSD. She kept Abigail being alive a secret from everyone, including her own family. Fans conclude that it makes sense that Laura would return to help Abby through another mental health crisis.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.