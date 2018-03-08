‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Adrienne Kiriakis Returns, Reunites With Steve As His Battle Continues

Judi Evans has been missing for quite some time. Her character, Adrienne, finally returns. She shares a bittersweet reunion with her brother, Steve Johnson.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of a few characters. One Salemite that has been missing is Adrienne Kiriakis, portrayed by Judi Evans. Next week, she finally comes back. However, her reappearance is bittersweet as she reunites with her ailing brother.

It has been a few months since Judi Evans has been seen on the NBC soap opera. It was teased by fans in daytime forums that her disappearance was due to contract negotiations. The last time Adrienne was seen, the doppelganger storyline with Bonnie Lockhart ended. Adrienne’s marriage with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) ended, leading her and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) to reconcile.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Carolyn Topol Talk reveal that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will get a visitor. On March 13, Adrienne will have a heartwarming reunion with the ailing character.

Even though his life was saved, he continues to face health problems from the poisoning. Steve knows why John Black (Drake Hogestyn) had to do it, but Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is still angry. It will be interesting to see how Adrienne responds to the news.

DOOL spoilers suggest that Adrienne’s primary focus will be on offering her support. Steve is her brother and has been there for her over the years. It was partly due to him that she was freed from prison, a switching scheme set up by Bonnie Lockhart. When it was finally realized that Adrienne was not Bonnie, she was able to return to Salem. However, by then, her marriage to Lucas was over and his drinking reached frightening heights.

Judi Evans has been keeping busy during the past few months. She had recent roles in The Dawn Of The Zombie Apocalypse, I Am Not For Sale: The Fight To End Human Trafficking, Intensive Care, and Blood Runs Thick.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Judi Evans also received some great news. For her dual portrayal of Adrienne Kiriakis and Bonnie Lockhart, she is among the names of the 2018 Daytime Emmy pre-nominations. Of course, Evans was not the only DOOL doppelganger. Co-star Deidre Hall also had a part in the storyline and had her own dual roles. As fans know, she played both Marlena Evans and Hattie Adams.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.