Meghan Markle Secretly Baptized Into The Church Of England Using Holy Water From River Jordan At Chapel Royal

It was a closely-guarded ceremony that officially converted the former 'Suits' actress to the Anglican faith. She also received the sacrament of confirmation after the Rite of Baptism.

Meghan Markle has finally been baptized into the Church of England. The palace kept her baptism a secret and only a few members of the royal family were in attendance.

Aside from some royal aides who facilitated the event, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were present in the 45-minute baptism service that was held in Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace in London. As per Daily Mail, the Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the rite on the evening of March 6.

The talks of Meghan Markle’s baptism to the Church of England have been going on for a while now. It started when the Clarence House officially announced Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement in November 2017. Royal observers state that it is just right for the former Suits actress to be baptized if she is to marry Prince Harry.

But then again, Meghan does not have to be converted to Anglican faith to marry the prince in church. It was her own decision to be baptized and she did it out of respect for Her Majesty’s role as the head of the Church of England.

Now, her marriage to Prince Harry is just two months away and the service formally introduces her into the Anglican faith. The move also marks a crucial phase as she transforms from a divorced American individual to future wife of a prince and granddaughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth.

Archbishop Justin Welby led the ceremony as requested by Meghan. Her baptism was immediately followed by her confirmation so she can now join Prince Harry when receiving the Holy Communion.

In any case, although there have been reports that Meghan’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, are flying to England this month for her baptism, US Weekly reported that they were not in the ceremony. Rather, only one of her close friends attended the service and she stood as one of the two sponsors (godparent) in the baptism.

The intimate baptism of Meghan Markle has been described as a full ritual where her head was poured with holy water. As reported, the holy water used on her was from the Jordan River so it was extra special. The Children of the Chapel, an all-boys choir, also performed throughout the ceremony.

Finally, after Meghan Markle’s baptism and confirmation, it was said that there were at least 18 guests who proceeded to the Clarence House for dinner.