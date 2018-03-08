Trump Invites ZeniMax And Take-Two Interactive CEOs To The White House To Discuss Video Game Violence Issue

The CEOs of the two companies responsible for the release of games such as ‘Fallout,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls,’ 'Red Dead Redemption,' and ‘Grand Theft Auto’ have received invitations for the upcoming meeting.

Details regarding some of the attendees for President Donald Trump’s White House meeting regarding video game violence have now been revealed. According to a report from the Washington Post, two of the top executives from the country’s biggest game developers will be attending. Robert Altman, the CEO of ZeniMax Media Inc., and Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, are reportedly attending.

Interestingly, Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, currently holds an executive position at ZeniMax. He is expected to be present at the meeting as well. The head of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), Michael Gallagher, has also been invited to the meeting. Other attendees that are most likely going to be present at the meeting are Parents Television Council head Brent Bozell and Republican representative from Missouri Vicky Hartzler.

Following the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, talks about curbing gun violence has once again taken center stage. Trump mentioned during a meeting last month that one of the reasons for the increase in gun violence is due to the influence of violent video games and movies. Trump mentioned that the extreme acts of violence shown in movies and video games are “shaping young people’s thoughts.” Trump also suggested that there should be a rating system in place for video game and movie violence, instead of just for sexual content.

Trump Says Video Game Violence Is 'Shaping Young People's Thoughts' https://t.co/gvumTQJXcx ༄ Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images Today during a meeting on school safety at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that violent video games are partly responsi… pic.twitter.com/xwT784VL4l — KotakuBot (@KotakuBot) February 22, 2018

Conservatives have mostly agreed with Trump’s sentiments and are adamant that banning guns will not prevent further violence. Republicans have likened the scenario to banning cars to prevent car accidents. On the other side of the coin, Democrats are arguing that the outright ban on assault rifles and stricter gun control would be a better approach. Trump’s critics are viewing the upcoming meeting as a complete waste of time, with some calling for the president to just enact better gun control laws.

ZeniMax Media Inc. currently owns several game studios including Arkane Studios, BattleCry Studios, id Software, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda Softworks, and Bethesda Game Studios. The companies are responsible for popular video game titles such as Fallout, Doom, The Evil Within, and The Elder Scrolls. Take-Two Interactive, on the other hand, owns studios such as 2K Games and Rockstar Interactive. The company is responsible for releasing popular video games such as Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption, and Bioshock.