‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal Baby Gender In A Cute Video

Chip and Joanna, who are expecting baby number five, are also in the lookout for baby names.

“It’s a little boy!” Chip Gaines excitedly announced their new baby’s gender on Wednesday. Chip and Joanna, the power couple from HGTV’s Fixer Upper, are expecting their fifth child this year.

Chip made the baby gender reveal by posting an adorable video on his Twitter account. In the 40-second clip, Chip was at a Tim Tebow Foundation event where he spent time with his new young friend, Gage. Crouching beside the boy, 43-year-old Chip hinted that their new baby will need a name that starts with the letter “D.”

“I can’t think of a D name. Can you help me?” Chip asked the young boy. Someone can be heard chiming in and asked Gage what he thinks Chip and Joanna’s baby is going to be.

“A boy!” the kid answered, and Chip gamely confirmed it.

“A boy! Is that a secret? I don’t know. That might not even be allowed on Twitter.”

The Fixer Upper host then continued to ask for names starting with letter D, joking that all he could think of right now is “Dragon.”

“It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far all I could come up with is Dragon. And [Joanna] was like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!'”

Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

As Today reported, Chip and Joanna Gaines have four children–two girls and two boys: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, nine, and Emmie, seven. It’s obvious that the couple has named their boys with “D” names and their girls with “E” names. Their youngest son will clearly continue this cute tradition.

Fixer Upper fans have responded to Chip’s public announcement and offered name suggestions. A few of these suggestions include Daniel, David, and Dallas. Another fan suggested Drake, which aptly means “dragon” in Old English. Author Lindsay Hunter suggested Deacon, which caught Chip Gaines’ attention.

“Oh me like!” the house-flipping host replied.

“Deke. That feels right.”

Chip and Joanna confirmed their fifth pregnancy back in January, a few months after they announced that they were quitting Fixer Upper. The couple denied divorce and other rumors and stated that they made the decision to focus on their marriage and children.

Fixer Upper is one of the highest-rating shows on HGTV. It is now airing its last few episodes. Despite the show’s abrupt ending after five successful seasons, Chip and Joanna will still be seen on TV. The duo has a new series, Behind the Design, to air after Fixer Upper re-runs also on HGTV.

Chip and Joanna are also currently busy expanding their mega-brand, Magnolia Homes. After partnering with Target to launch a home furniture and accessories line, the couple recently opened their new restaurant, Magnolia Table, in Waco, Texas.