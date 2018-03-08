NBA Rumors: Mavericks Should Eye Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, 2019 Free Agents, Reports ‘Basketball Insiders’

Shane Rhodes of 'Basketball Insiders' said that the Dallas Mavericks should forget about signing top free agents this summer, and just focus on attracting big-name free agents next year.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Mavericks are already being linked to potential free-agent acquisitions in the offseason like DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Julius Randle of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aside from potential free-agent signings, the Mavericks might land one of the top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft. But despite the opportunity of turning their fortunes around with major roster moves this summer, Shane Rhodes of Basketball Insiders said that it will be wise for the Mavericks to focus on 2019 free agency.

Rhodes said that Dallas will not be a serious contender for at least two more seasons, and signing free agents to lucrative contracts this summer will be a big mistake. The top free agents on the market are not expected to consider moving to the Mavericks, which makes him believe that Dallas should just focus on developing young players.

And if their young players make a big jump in terms of production next season, Rhodes said that Dallas will eventually be an attractive destination for free agents next year. Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs could become available in 2019.

Rhodes said that the Mavericks will become one of the elites in the Western Conference again “if they play their cards right” in the coming years. They will miss the chance to go after the likes of Thompson, Butler, and Leonard if they decide to make a desperate offer to a free agent this summer.

Instead of chasing free agents this summer, Rhodes insisted that the Mavericks should just turn their attention to the draft. Dallas can get a shot at top prospects DeAndre Ayton, Luka Donkic, Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley, and Mohamed Bamba, who are all projected to become All-Stars in the league several years from now.

And if they really want to get a veteran in free agency, they can still do so by offering a one-year deal to free agents who failed to improve their stock this season. Isaiah Thomas and Brook Lopez of the Lakers fall in that category along with Greg Monroe of the Boston Celtics. By doing so, the Mavericks can still be relevant next season while also keeping their cap flexibility to go after Thompson, Butler, or Leonard in 2019.