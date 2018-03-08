Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber ‘Break Up’ — Sort Of — After Rekindling Romance, ‘E! News’ Reports

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly taking some time out in their rekindled romance just 4 months after rumors of their reunion emerged, according to 'E! News.' Does it have something to do with Bieber creeping up on a model, Inanna Sarkis on Instagram?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have reportedly hit a snag in their relationship after a new report about the reunited couple revealed how they recently decided to “break up” but are expected to get back together again.

In a new report from E! News, several sources revealed that the 25-year-old “Wolves” diva and her 24-year-old beau allegedly took a timeout from their rekindled romance because of plenty of small “disagreements” and one “fight” that caused them to split temporarily.

“They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight, in particular, blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,'”

Another insider revealed that the couple had been “having issues” after they reunited last year, saying that they seemed to feel “overwhelmed” from the pressure of letting their relationship be public knowledge and haven’t been “seeing eye to eye.”

But while they did split up for a while, the first informant clarified that they are bound to get back together again since communication continued all the while and that “their feelings for each other have not changed.”

“They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.”

Based on collective information from E! News‘ sources, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s temporary breakup may have started after February 28, a day prior to the “Despacito” collaborator celebrating his birthday.

Interestingly, Justin’s Instagram activities seemingly sparked the timeout between him and Selena after he allegedly crept up on the model and YouTube star Inanna Sarkis on Instagram. Based on a report from Elle UK, the 24-year-old liked an alluring photo of the brunette beauty a week before he spent his father’s wedding with the Disney alum.

While the report clarified that Inanna and Justin had common friends, the outlet noted that her “scarily” similar appearance to the “Fetish” songstress is definitely enough to raise some eyebrows.

Of course, Bielibers immediately came to the singer’s defense, with some pointing out that he is friends with the former MTV Live bikini model.

Inanna one of the Lele friends. They aren’t together and nothing like this…. ???????? — Petra VI͛cs (@Petra_Vics) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, other rumors about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber indicates that there is no trouble in their relationship at all after Life & Style magazine suggested that the two might already be “talking babies” after Jeremy Bieber and his new wife, Chelsey, announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

Based on the report, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress was impressed with how her beau acted around Chelsey’s 10-year-old daughter Allie and his half-siblings, 9-year-old Jazmyn and 8-year-old Jaxon.

“Selena thinks Justin will make a great dad,” the informant said.

“He’s a total natural with children. And Selena adores kids, too. Despite their ups and downs, Selena and Justin are in a great place right now.”

Taking into consideration the contradicting reports about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, it is best to take rumors with a grain of salt.