Danica Patrick Returns From Vacation With Aaron Rodgers And Has Sights Set On Indy 500

Danica Patrick is focused on her final car race in the Indianapolis 500 before retiring from the sport.

Danica Patrick has returned from vacation with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, with her sights now set on the Indy 500. The 35-year-old finished 35th after wrecking her GoDaddy No. 7 car in the Daytona 500 last month. She told Yahoo Sports that it’s a risk and part of the “gamble” at Daytona. It “can go so well,” but can also “go awful.”

She has one more shot in the second phase of the “Danica Double,” however. Patrick will wrap up her driving career in the Indianapolis 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing on May 27.

Auto Week reports that Danica begins testing an Indy car on March 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Official practice for the Indy 500 kicks off Tuesday, May 15.

“My intention is to win there,” Patrick said.

The Indianapolis 500 will be Danica Patrick’s first race in an Indy car since 2011. Her return to Indy emerges as the series transitions into a new car, but Carpenter said the new version is closer to what Patrick drove before she went to NASCAR full-time.

She’s feeling lucky because her car will be No. 13, a GoDaddy Chevrolet.

Neither she nor Carpenter is superstitious enough to avoid a number because it’s associated with bad luck. There were only so many numbers to choose from, Denver Post reports. Patrick said a lot of people don’t think green is a lucky color, but she found that not to be the case with her GoDaddy paint scheme.

Danica Patrick is even designing the GoDaddy fire suit she’ll wear for the race. GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman said it’s not whether Danica wins. She said it has more to do with the racer’s “moxie, her commitment and her ability to compete at the highest levels of a male-dominated sport.”

As Denver Post mentions, Danica went on vacation to Mexico after Daytona with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Inquisitr published an article on their romantic getaway as well as photos on Twitter of the couple getting cozy, which can be viewed here.

The couple were open about their PDA at Daytona as Rodgers was seen giving his lady a good luck kiss before the race. Patrick confirmed to the Associated Press that she and the NFL player are “dating.”

With a new romance in the air and feeling lucky enough to choose the number 13 in a race, Danica Patrick is prepared to close out her career on a high note.