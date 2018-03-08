Watch Bangladesh Vs. India T20 Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series Match Two

The stunning India defeat by Sri Lanka in opening match of three-nation T20 tournament opens door for injury-plagued Bangladesh Tigers to grab favorite's role.

Almost two years after a dramatic India win over Bangladesh in the T20 Cricket World Cup, the two nations meet again for another T20 showdown in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy three-nation series, which will live stream from Sri Lanka on Thursday. But Bangladesh will need to overcome a key injury to gain redemption against their subcontinental cricket rival, as well as to take over the role of favorites in the tri-series against two of their most heated regional foes.

For information on how to live stream the Bangladesh vs. India match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, March 8. The start time will be the same in India, but in Bangladesh, the live stream, will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live stream of Bangladesh vs. India starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific.

India suffered a stunning defeat to Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, when the hosts chased down a respectable total of 175, led by an exhilarating 66 off of 37 balls by Kusal Perera. In effect, the match was decided after just five overs, in which Sri Lanka tallied an eye-opening 70-runs, despite losing both of their openers.

Mahmudullah will captain Bangladesh in the absence of injured Shakib Al Hasan in the Nidahas Trophy tri-series. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

“It was in the first six overs that they took the game away from us,” said India opener Shikhar Dhawan. “After the first six overs even they weren’t hitting the ball that frequently. It wasn’t like 10 an over against the spinners in the middle overs. That’s because the wicket was a little slow.”

But while India will look to put the loss to Sri Lanka behind them immediately, Bangladesh will need to avoid being haunted by what happened on March 23 of 2016 in Bangalore, India, when the Tigers needed just two runs off the final three balls to score an upset victory over India in a crucial group stage match in the World T20. Instead, Bangladesh surrendered three wickets from those three balls, allowing India to cling to a one-run victory.

For Bangladesh to earn payback for that heartbreaking defeat, however, the Tigers will need to do it without their world-elite all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is still recovering from a finger injury suffered in the finale of an ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka on January 26. Mahmudullah will captain the Bangladesh side for the tri-series, while Rohit Sharma serves as skipper for India.

Watch highlights of the opening match, India vs. Sri Lanka, in the video below.

Here are the projected teams for Thursday’s Bangladesh vs. India T20 match.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal, 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Liton Das, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Mahmudullah (captain), 6. Ariful Haque, 7. Nurul Hasan, 8. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9. Nazmul Hossain 10. Taskin Ahmed, 11. Mustafizur Rahman.

India: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Rohit Sharma (captain), 3. Suresh Raina, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), 7. Vijay Shankar, 8. Washington Sundar, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Jaydev Unadkat, 11. Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit Sharma, right, captains India against Bangladesh on Thursday. Rukmal Gamage / AP Images

A live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Nidahas Trophy T20 cricket match will be available exclusively worldwide from YuppTV. A free YuppTV live stream of DSport, the India sports network that will carry the Bangladesh vs. India T20 cricket match is accessible at this link. Alternatively, YuppTV is offering streaming of the entire tournament for a fee of $9.99, available at this link.