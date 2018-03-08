NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Lakers Move Being Promoted By Fan’s Billboards, According To ‘ESPN’

Philadelphia and Cleveland aren't the only cities showing LeBron the love, according to an 'ESPN' report.

The NBA rumors that LeBron James will join the Lakers next season continue to gain momentum as a fan is trying to help Los Angeles land the free agent, ESPN reported. With the Cleveland Cavaliers scheduled to visit the city for two games against the L.A. teams at the end of the week, some very visible messages are being displayed. One fan has decided to follow in the footsteps of Cleveland and the city of brotherly love by having some special billboards put up to advertise to the NBA’s top free agent ahead of the next “decision.”

On Wednesday, ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk reported that a loyal Los Angeles Lakers fan decided to have four billboards put up with messages to try to convince “King James” to join the purple and gold. The report indicates that the billboards were paid for by Jacob Emrani, a personal injury lawyer who is also a diehard Lakers season ticket holder. In response to billboards that were erected in Cleveland and Philadelphia, Emrani paid for his four billboards to be placed around Los Angeles ahead of the Cavs’ visit to the city. They’ll play the L.A. Clippers this coming Friday, and then the Lakers host James and the Cavs on Sunday.

Lakers fans get in on LeBron James billboard war with #LABron signs. https://t.co/EQTPT7kkFT — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 7, 2018

It’s possible that the Sunday matchup will be an early audition of what fans can expect if James suits up for the Lakers next season. Ongoing rumors have placed James on the team along with another top free agent, Paul George, who is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. However, Lakers boss Magic Johnson and company may be able to work some “magic” and sway James to join L.A. for the tail end of his career.

However, it is being said that there could be some reasons that James won’t join the Lakers. One of those is the fact that Cleveland recently made some trades to try to improve the roster. Among the trades they made were to send Isaiah Thomas and a few other assets to Los Angeles for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. While the Cavs have still had their woes, some argue that the moves were for the best ahead of another playoff run.

Nance had a career-high 22 points to help the Cavs win against the Detroit Pistons several days ago. Meanwhile, some people are contending that Isaiah Thomas simply wasn’t a good fit for the Cavs. It’s also suggested he is an issue for the Lakers right now. If he’s still part of the Lakers’ roster this summer, that could be another reason LeBron chooses to stay away.

Another reason James may opt to remain loyal to Cleveland is the fact that the team has a high draft pick this summer. They could be convinced by LeBron to draft a talented player to further solidify the roster as the team tries to compete for NBA titles over the next several seasons. However, Lakers fan Jacob Emrani believes his messages to LeBron will be loud and clear. The Lakers are the winningest franchise in league history and adding LeBron would continue that trend.

Those messages on Emrani’s billboards include the hashtag “LABron” and quips such as “Forget the process, we win banners!” Another billboard states, “Cleveland & Philly, You Can’t Compete with L.A.” As they say, all is fair in love and basketball, especially when it comes to showing the love to the NBA’s biggest superstar ahead of free agency.

For now, it seems LeBron James will focus on trying to guide his latest Cleveland Cavaliers team to another NBA Finals, and possibly a championship. The Clippers and Lakers will be mere road bumps this week on the way there as the Cavs continue their regular season push towards the playoffs.