Watch Cavs Vs. Nuggets 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Odds

All of the details on how to watch when Denver hosts Cleveland in NBA action on Wednesday night.

The latest schedule of NBA games will include the Cavs vs. Nuggets live streaming online and televised matchup coverage. Cleveland will be coming into the game with some momentum but will have a disadvantage against a team that does well when returning to play at home. In addition, Denver will be trying to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks, 118-107. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including point spread, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Nuggets live streaming online.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-26) have enjoyed the status of favorites in most of their recent contests, tonight that role goes to the Denver Nuggets (35-29). They have an edge due to home court advantage as they’re 24-9 in their arena. Meanwhile, the Cavs are 15-15 on the road this season so far. Odds Shark lists Denver as a favorite by 3.5 points with an over/under of 229 points for the game. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -140 to -160 favorites while the Cavs are +135 to +140 underdogs.

Cleveland is riding the momentum of a recent 112-90 win against Detroit this past Monday. Larry Nance Jr. scored a career-high 22 points to help the Cavs achieve their latest win. They’ll be looking to avenge their 126-117 loss from four days ago at home against these very same Denver Nuggets.

"Tonight’s game, then, is a chance for the Nuggets to get back into the win column and keep the pressure on the teams behind them to keep up."#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/855lwnLbLH — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 7, 2018

In terms of trends, points total bettors should consider the over for tonight’s game. It has hit in the last four meetings between these two teams, although Cleveland has seen some changes throughout those meetings. Overall, the Cavs own a 6-4 record against Denver in their last 10 meetings and a 5-4-1 against the spread mark. Denver is just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games, and 3-5-1 ATS when playing Cleveland.

Wednesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. The live televised game coverage will be available on several different channels or networks. In the Cleveland viewing areas, Fox Sports Ohio provides a live telecast. In the Denver viewing regions, the Altitude channel brings the coverage for viewers. Most other regions of the country can watch tonight’s game live on ESPN.

To watch the Cavs vs. Nuggets live streaming online, Fox Sports viewers can use the Fox Sports website or mobile apps. While there isn’t an Altitude live stream feed on their website, many cable and satellite companies may offer a way to stream channels, including Altitude. The majority of viewers with ESPN on cable or satellite can log into the WatchESPN website or compatible apps.

There are also live channel streaming services including Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue that offer free trial offers and include ESPN. Viewers should check out the specific website for a service for full details on how to sign up and watch tonight’s matchup live online.