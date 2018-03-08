‘The Bachelor’s’ Becca Kufrin Had A ‘Bad Feeling’ That Arie Would Break Up With Her, According To ‘Us Weekly’

He reportedly arrived at their last couple's weekend together without luggage.

The Bachelor fans were stunned when they learned that Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Becca Kufrin during one of their couple’s weekends together. Arie had proposed to Becca during the finale of the show but in a heartbreaking conversation, he told her that he still had feelings for one of the competition’s runners-up, Lauren Burnham.

Now, Us Weekly reports that Becca had an inkling that Arie was about to break her heart. One of the other contestants, Tia Booth, said that Kufrin’s instincts were triggered when he arrived at their secret meeting place without luggage.

“He showed up with no luggage and she knew something was up,” Booth said in an interview with former The Bachelor star, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s The Almost Famous podcast.

Booth maintains that Becca was still shocked by Luyendyk’s admission of his feelings for Lauren B.

“I mean, she told us she was completely blindsided,” Tia said.

Arie’s decision to break up with Becca, on camera no less, hasn’t earned the race car driver many fans. Many on social media found that he should have had the difficult conversation off-camera. But Arie justified his decision during an interview on Good Morning America. During the interview, he said he made the decision to film the breakup to make sure that it was known that he was the one responsible for it.

Bachelor producers: let’s invite Becca to LA and pretend it’s for a happy couples weekend and then we can film you ripping her heart out in what will probably be the biggest betrayal of her life. Arie: I love that. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 6, 2018

Women are sending Becca from "The Bachelor" wine money on Venmo after she was humiliated by Arie https://t.co/tlvhbdT225 pic.twitter.com/Ufs8dBVxuA — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 6, 2018

“It was my fault and I felt like filming that would let people know that, if there were any questions on the breakup, that those would be squashed if they saw the breakup.”

He went on to say that he hoped that filming the split would lead to her becoming the next Bachelorette. If that was really Arie’s plan, it worked. Becca’s story isn’t going to end with a devastating breakup. During this season’s “After The Final Rose” episode, she was named as the next star of The Bachelorette.

Also, Arie’s live proposal to Lauren was eclipsed when a group of Becca’s prospective suitors was revealed. According to Entertainment Tonight, one of them, Lincoln, is British and he called Luyendyk Jr. a “wanker.” Another competitor for Becca’s heart, Chase, came out and serenaded her while he played the banjo. The last contestant on the show that night, Blake, brought a horse to encourage her not to give up on love despite her recent heartbreak.

Becca Kufrin is announced as the next Bachelorette on #AfterTheFinalRose! https://t.co/PpJFuO1arA pic.twitter.com/MikQuGcubP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 7, 2018

The Bachelorette will premiere on May 28 on ABC.