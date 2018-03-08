Tori Spelling Insiders, Including Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace, Speak Out On Her Breakdown

Tori Spelling’s alleged meltdown just one day before her son Beau’s first birthday has friends and fans very worried about her. The 44-year-old True Tori star has reportedly been so caught up in taking care of her husband and five children that she has not been taking care of her own health. Now, an insider has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Tori’s 911 incident last week served as a “huge wakeup call” for the actress, who is mom to five children, Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.

The ET source revealed that in addition to the day-to-day life of raising her five young children, Tori’s highly publicized financial stress and marital issues with husband Dean McDermott brought her to a breaking point. Another insider told Us Weekly that Tori’s family and friends are “very, very worried” about her. And McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, said it is a “very stressful chaotic situation” at Tori and Dean’s busy home.

“I don’t know how that manifested so specifically, but I think it’s just chaotic from what I understand, and from what I’ve seen when I’ve been around it,” Mary Jo told Us.

“It’s just chaos all the time.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Eustace also told Us that she had recently been in touch with Tori Spelling regarding Dean’s support payments earmarked for his 19-year-old son Jack’s college rent. Mary Jo revealed that Tori stepped up to pay her husband’s alimony payments because “Dean didn’t have any money.”

“She did a couple of payments for it because she said she had gotten a job, so she could cover that,” McDermott’s ex-wife explained. “And then I guess about three weeks ago … yeah, about three weeks ago it was due again, and it didn’t come through. Usually I just text her and she’s like, ‘I got it covered, no problem,’ and all amicable. And then I didn’t hear from her, I didn’t hear any response.”

Mary Jo Eustace revealed she finally heard from Tori Spelling via text a few days before her breakdown. She also revealed that Tori told her she had been suffering from migraines and that she said she hadn’t “been well” and was going through a “really, really stressful time.”

Last Thursday, L.A. police officers responded to an early morning call to Tori Spelling’s home. According to TMZ, Dean McDermott called 911 to say Tori was acting very aggressive and going through some sort of mental breakdown. Spelling was reportedly not transported to a hospital.

Tori, who had been absent from social media for about a month, returned to Instagram the day after her alleged breakdown to wish her son, Beau, a happy first birthday. In her Instagram post, Tori tagged Dean McDermott and said they both love baby Beau so much.

In 2014, Tori Spelling had a major meltdown over her marriage to Dean McDermott. The explosive incident was caught on camera for the couple’s Lifetime reality show, True Tori. The emotional footage showed Tori breaking down while confronting Dean about his alleged extramarital affair. You can see the video below.