iPad Pro On Sale Everywhere: New Pro Could Be Coming Soon

The iPad Pro (especially the 10.5-inch version) has been one of the most well-reviewed items of the past year. Chris Velazco of Engadget said last year that the iPad Pro represents where execution and ambition meet.

“Apple has put together an iPad that feels capable of living up to the company’s lofty words. It’s not perfect, and it’s not for everyone, but the iPad Pro 10.5 is still a bigger step forward than I expected.”

The Verge gave the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro an almost perfect review, especially complimenting Apple for moving forward so much despite the fact that iPad sales have been lagging. At the time of the review, columnist Dieter Bohn said the device would be even better when Apple releases iOS 11, which came out in the fall.

Trusted Reviews talked about the 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s updated refresh rate.

“On the new iPad Pro, the screen is 120Hz, which means it refreshes twice as often. The effect is obvious even on the setup screens; everything is so smooth, so fluid that it almost doesn’t feel like you’re touching the screen,” notes author Max Parker, adding that the display covers the entire wide DCI-P3 cinema grade color gamut and goes 100 nits brighter than the 2016 iPad Pro.

Many people thought the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which started at $649 for the 64GB Wi-Fi version, was a little too expensive for a device that’s more useful for content consumption than content creation. Well, the good news is that you can get the 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale almost anywhere. Fry’s Electronics has the latest Pro for $100 off on most models, and Amazon sells it for $60 off. As others have noted, this usually means that a new iPad Pro is on the way.

According to Cult of Mac, however, we may have to wait until June. The website claims that the new iPad will have slimmer bezels (which may make it more difficult to handle), Face ID, a deleted Home button, and — perhaps — a dual-lens camera. It will basically be like a much-larger version of the iPhone X, which everybody isn’t happy about. Comments after a similar article about the upcoming iPad Pro on Mac Rumors are mixed.

“Glad I picked up a current gen iPad Pro 10.5 recently. It might be the last iPad to have Touch ID. I’m not yet convinced Face ID is better/faster/easier, so pleased that I have Touch ID iPad,” says BMcCoy.

“Can’t wait to get my hands on a new one,” claims Magicschoolbus.

There’s not much talk about the new iPad Pro on Twitter, but plenty of people are still enjoying their 10.5-inch iPad Pros.

Seconding this! Just got an iPad Pro 10.5 and I'm in love. I was SO surprised at how good the speakers are, it's ridiculous! — Karen Teixeira ???? missmoo (@bitmOO) March 7, 2018

I love my iPad Pro 10.5”. I don’t use it all the time but got it for $525 when Best Buy had a sale going on. I don’t think you can beat it for that price. — Derek Grace (@Derek_Grace) March 6, 2018

More information about the new iPad Pro, including its release date, should be revealed soon. As Apple has proven over the past year, the iPad is far from dead.