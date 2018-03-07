President Trump's daughter-in-law is serious about getting her pre-mommy body back

Lara Trump focuses on building muscle and living a healthy lifestyle, and she often shares her fitness journey with fans. President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, the wife of his son, Eric Trump, recently shared another exercise video on Instagram, and her followers showered the new mom with praise — even if her hair had other ideas, according to her quip below.

The Daily Mail described Lara Trump, 35, as “one tough mama” in a post about her commitment to fitness. Lara shared an Instagram video of her exercising arms, core, and legs while taking instruction from a personal trainer. Her coach is not shown in the Instagram short, but his voice is audible as she amps up Lara and praises her for each additional repetition.

Months ago, Eric and Lara Trump gave birth to their first child, Luke. The couple wed at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort before a crowd of 450 guests, according to USA Today. Not long after giving birth to their son, the former TV producer pledged to use a program of diet and exercise to return to her pre-pregnancy body.

Lara showed off her mental focus as she did a combination of push-ups (to tone her arms) and lunges/lifts (to strengthen her core muscles) while adding definition to her legs and glutes. Based on the Instagram caption, Lara was pleased with her progress.

Lara recently appeared on a Fox News segment with the host, Sean Hannity. There, she talked about the appointment of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Pascal, which signals her father-in-law’s bid for reelection. She also said the president tapped her as a senior campaign adviser. Lara shared this video from Feb. 20 that shows her conducting a ropes routine.

Lara recalled how she and Eric stumped for then-candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 Elections. She acknowledged the grueling campaign and the joy she experienced when the New York billionaire claimed victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Well, listen, I grew up in North Carolina in a middle-class family, and I said it throughout the campaign, I would never have gotten out there and put myself on the line if I did not truly believe in Donald Trump as a great leader and the right man for the job.”

Lara adds that she couldn’t be more pleased how the president is leading the country during his first term as a Washington outsider.

In another round of television interviews after acknowledging her future role in the Trump reelection campaign, Lara sat down with the Sinclair Broadcast Group on Tuesday, according to ABC’s 3WearTV. There, she opined about the recent Parkland mass shooting that left nearly 20 dead.

The current national debate in the wake of the Florida school shooting centers on ways to lessen the loss of life and prevent another calamity. One such strategy raised by the president (via a tweet last month) involves arming teachers and administrators to augment efforts by police and school resource officers in the event of an attack.

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get a yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States.”

A number of teachers and proponents of gun control scoffed at the idea. As the Greensburg Daily News wrote, teacher associations across the country “generally oppose” educators “carrying concealed weapons in schools. Rather, many have stressed the importance of creating improved safety measures.

Lara Trump shows off some VERY muscular arms during an intense workout https://t.co/gdlMUmZjgH — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 6, 2018

The Republican president, a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, raised eyebrows recently with conservatives and the NRA (or National Rifle Association) by suggesting that he is supportive of improved background checks and some “common sense” gun control legislation. Pundits believe Trump has a difficult time striking a balance with his base and gun control advocates in the wake of the murderous school rampage.

Lara Trump tried to ward off the heat the president is taking by explaining his vision of preventing future loss of life from school and mass shootings.

“He’s got a lot on his plate, a lot that he wants to accomplish. I think the president is willing to look at this from many different perspectives, and I give him a lot of credit for that. “Because I don’t think there’s one hard-and-fast answer here. I think he’s open to talking to people, hearing all sides and coming to a decision.”

It’s unclear how Lara Trump plans to juggle the roles of raising her son and hitting the campaign trail again for the president. However, DM suggested that Eric appears to be comfortable doing daddy duty while Lara works up a sweat in the gym.

Like his wife, Eric, who is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, frequently posts pictures of their son on Instagram. Lara’s husband posted this snap of him and Luke recently.