‘This Is Us’ Finale To Feature Multiple Cliffhangers — And One Of Them Could Involve Kate And Toby’s Wedding

Promos for the second season finale show Kate walking down the aisle, but that doesn’t mean she will marry Toby.

This Is Us is throwing a wedding, but it’s not guaranteed that anyone will be saying “I do.” Fans of the NBC drama have been waiting all season long for the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), but in two separate interviews, producers for the show have said things that call the actual ceremony into question.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker confirmed the entire Pearson clan will gather at the family’s vacation home for Kate’s wedding. But he also dropped several hints that things may not go as planned.

“Everyone is really trying to make sure that this goes as well as possible for Kate,” Aptaker told THR. “They know that it’s a very loaded day for her because of her wish that Jack could be there and, of course, he can’t. So they’re all doing everything in their power to make sure that the day goes smoothly for Kate.”

But when asked if Kate and Toby’s episode will actually take place during the episode, the This Is Us producer said the following.

“Anything’s possible on our show. You have to watch the episode and find out. This is definitely the weekend where everyone’s gathered for a wedding, but whether or not rings are exchanged you have to stay tuned.”

Aptaker also confirmed that there will be several “big, cliffhanger moments” in the This Is Us finale.

“There’s certainly quite a few that hit toward the end of the episode that I think are going to have people very, very excited for season three,” the This Is Us EP said. “We’re not ending a season where there’s three seconds left on a bomb that’s going to detonate. It’s not that kind of thing. But yes, there’s big emotional twists and surprises in our last episode that I think people are going to very excited about and then have to wait, unfortunately, for a long hiatus until we come back in the fall to get the answers to.”

This is not the first time a This Is Us producer has said something cryptic about Kate and Toby’s wedding. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman talked about the “big, family event” that will take the season out. However, he stopped short of confirming that big event would be Kate and Toby’s wedding, instead using the word “presumably” when talking about it.

“We’re building towards a wedding, presumably,” the This Is Us creator said.

Fogelman added that the season would end with “a big, moving family event, which would presumably be Kate’s wedding.”

In the promo for the This Is Us finale, titled “The Wedding,” a flashback to the 1980s shows Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) telling young Kate, “The guy that gets to marry you, Katy-girl, he is one lucky guy.”

Flash forward to 2018 and Kate is shown walking down the aisle, with her hunky brothers (Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown) following closely behind.

But then, a flash to a “special guest” no one saw coming. Yes, it’s Kate’s deceased dad Jack, rocking a gray head of hair and goatee as he asks his widow, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), where all the time has gone.

The vision of Jack is surely a dream (he died in 1998), or perhaps it’s in Kate’s imagination. Either way, given her longstanding guilt about her father’s death, coupled with the emotion of walking down the aisle without him, it could be too much for Kate to bear. Based on the showrunners’ comments about the This Is Us finale, viewers should prepare for the possibility that Kate could change her mind about marrying Toby and leave him hanging at the altar — or at least until next September.

You can see the promo for “The Wedding” episode of This Is Us below.

This Is Us’ second season finale airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.