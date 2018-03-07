Jennifer Lopez Wows Fans With Insane Abs In New Photos

J.Lo is flaunting her amazing abs and toned body in new Instagram photos.

Jennifer Lopez is wowing fans with new photos and showing off her incredibly impressive abs as she headed for a morning workout. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share the new snaps with her followers on March 7, proudly showing off her toned middle and arms in a white crop top and tight leggings.

The star looked decades younger than her 48 years in the new photos she shared, which showed her getting ready for a little gym time.

“Up and at ’em rise and shine… about to get in this workout in my new leggings,” Lopez captioned the photos, which appeared to show her sitting in her closet while wearing her skin-tight gym gear.

She then added the hashtag #gettingitin.

Fans of the Shades of Blue actress were clearly impressed by her incredibly toned physique – including her extremely impressive abs on display – and made no secret of their admiration for Lopez in the comments section.

“How the hell did you get those abs?” asked Instagram user @vanillalove2803 after seeing Jennifer proudly show off her body on the social media site, while another asked in the comments, “Is JLo getting younger!?”

“Just wow!” added Jennifer fan @itzemzmc, and @20phoseven said after seeing the new photos shared by Jennifer on March 7, “48 years old that’s unreal, absolutely beautiful” with a heart emoji.

The photos J.Lo shared with her fans have already gained more than 1.2 million likes and over 15,700 comments on her page in just over four hours, proving that her followers were certainly impressed with the new uploads.

Shortly after uploading the original photos, J.Lo shared another snap with fans, likely after getting her workout in.

Around three hours after sharing the initial photos, the mom of twins posted a photo of a lion with the hashtags #beastmode, #mood, and #issalifestyle.

However, there’s certainly no doubting that Jennifer works hard for her body when it comes to eating right and getting active with her workout routine.

Back in 2016, Lopez shared her health and fitness secrets with Hello! Magazine. She admitted that she loves to work out and exercise in the gym.

“I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout. That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day,” J.Lo said at the time of her dedication to diet and fitness.

Jennifer continued by adding that she’s “100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness,” Lopez continued in the interview two years ago. “Working out is definitely a priority for me.”

Lopez’s stunning new photos showing off her body amid her hard work in the gym came shortly after the star used the social media site in February to upload touching video tributes to her twins Max and Emme – her children with former husband Marc Anthony – on their 10th birthdays.

Jennifer uploaded multiple videos to celebrate their big day made up of personal family videos showing the twosome growing up together over the years alongside gushing messages in the captions.