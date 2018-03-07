Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors: Richard Sherman Done, Michael Bennett Traded To Eagles, According To NFL Report

A Richard Sherman trade and a Michael Bennett trade is now in the cards for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks trade rumors reveal some huge news about Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett. The Seahawks have traded Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by NFL analyst Ian Rapoport. In exchange for Bennett and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seahawks will receive a fifth-round pick in the draft and wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

This is huge Seahawks news, as it likely spells the beginning of the front office jettisoning veteran defensive players. Another two reports by Rapoport addressed the Richard Sherman rumors. In the first post that he made to Twitter on Wednesday (March 7), Rapoport stated that Sherman was saying goodbye to his teammates.

“ # Seahawks CB Richard Sherman has told teammates goodbye over the past 24 hours, sources say, and that he won’t be on the team. Those close to him say nothing is set in stone and there has been no official word. But clearly bears watching.”

Later, Rapoport stated that Sherman had an official meeting scheduled with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider later in the day. While nothing has been confirmed, this has created a lot of additional Seattle Seahawks trade rumors. As Sherman is still under contract, the team could deal him for future draft picks in a similar fashion to what they did with Bennett.

Fellow Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane also posted a goodbye message on Twitter to Richard Sherman, likely confirming that he also has some information that hasn’t been made available to the media just yet. This heavily hints that another announcement could come before the end of the day on Wednesday. This news follows revelations from the team that Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor could miss the entire 2018 NFL season due to extensive injuries. The Seahawks may have seen this as a reason to start getting younger immediately.

The 2018 NFL Draft just became much more important for the Seahawks, as the team has a number of holes it will need to fill. The team has the No. 18 pick in the first round, but NFL analysts cannot agree on which direction the Seahawks should go with that pick. The only position where the team is set is with Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Now, these latest Seattle Seahawks trade rumors indicate a new hole on the defensive line, as well as the potential of another one in the secondary.