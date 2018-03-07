Adam Levine Shares Adorable Photo With 1-Year-Old Daughter After Poking Fun At Kelly Clarkson On ‘The Voice’

Adam's sharing the sweetest photo with daughter Dusty Rose after his hilarious moment with Kelly on 'The Voice.'

Adam Levine shared the most adorable photo of himself and his daughter on social media. The singer posted the pic one day after poking a little fun at new Voice coach Kelly Clarkson in the most recently aired episode of Season 14 on March 6.

The Maroon 5 singer – who alongside Blake Shelton is the only coach to appear on every single season of the NBC show – posted the sweet photo with his firstborn daughter on Instagram this week, giving his over 10 million followers a rare glimpse into his life as a parent.

Levine, who often shies away from sharing overly personal photos of his family life on social media, posted the snap of himself and his 1-year-old daughter holding hands just weeks after he and wife Behati Prinsloo became parents for the second time.

The couple welcomed daughter Gio Grace one day after Valentine’s Day on February 15. Behati shared the first photo of their newborn with fans shortly after.

Spending a little time with the new big sister, Adam uploaded the photo of himself and little Dusty Rose taking a stroll together alongside the caption, “You and me baby…”

The adorable Instagram snap featured the twosome hand in hand while walking down the street. Dusty could be seen wearing a leopard print sunhat to protect her head from the sun as well as a top with the word “Levine” written on the back alongside the number one.

You and me baby… A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

Fans of the popular Voice coach clearly appreciated the star giving them a glimpse into his life at home with his daughter and showed their gratitude in the comments section.

“Sooo cuteeeee” wrote Instagram user @laurabaetke after seeing the two Levines hand in hand on Instagram.

Meanwhile, @pnut1007 commented on the photo uploaded to Adam’s Instagram on March 6, “Doesn’t get better than that. Priceless pic.”

“Daddy & Baby…Precious,” said another to Levine, who recently called out fellow coach Blake as a “manipulative b*****d” after a little drama between the two on The Voice.

Levine’s adorable photo with his firstborn daughter came just one day after the singer poked a little fun at Kelly Clarkson on the NBC singing show, hilariously using a line from Steve Carell’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin during the Blind Audition rounds.

As reported by Pop Culture, the March 6 episode saw Voice coaches Adam, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys watching the scene from the classic movie in which Steve’s character gets his chest waxed as he then screams out the former American Idol winner’s name in pain.

Kelly then asked, “What’s going on? What are you watching?” to which Adam playfully hit back, “We’re only watching things that winners can watch.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The talented star then rightfully pointed out that she’s a winner after being crowned the first ever winner of American Idol back in 2002, to which Levine jokingly responded, “No, season winners of The Voice.”

Adam then continued to take jabs at the three-time Grammy winner, using the audio from the scene later on during the Blind Audition stages when he pressed his buzzer.

Season 14 of The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, with Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton appearing as this season’s coaching panel.