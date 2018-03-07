Duggar Family Fans Feel Sorry For Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Husband

They feel the Duggar spouse may have missed out on his college years in order to marry and have kids.

The Duggar family has been criticized often for the way they raise their mega-family, and this time, they’ve had fans remarking on the young age the Duggar children marry. The family often marries off their children anywhere from age 18-24, although John David and Jana, both 28, have been the notable exceptions to the rule.

The siblings often marry people who are part of their same religious sect, who therefore believe that marrying early is something God has asked for them to do. It has also been noted that most of the Duggar family does not allow their children to attend college, meaning that there is no alternative to marrying and having children relatively young. The only exception thus far has been Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy, who not only attended college but was also a professional athlete before he became a pastor.

The users on Previously TV commented that Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, appears to be missing out on a fundamental aspect of his life: enjoying young adulthood in a college setting or without rules and responsibilities. The father-of-two is now only 22 but was married at the age of 18. Although he reportedly does, or did, attend some college, it was mitigated with responsibility and he was thrust into adulthood rather early.

Jessa Duggar Seewald followed the convention of most of her family members who married young and announced a pregnancy just a few months after tying the knot. It has been suspected that the Duggar family plans weddings around the bride’s ovulation to ensure this happens, but this has never been confirmed.

Viewers noted that on last Monday’s Counting On, Ben seemed incredibly excited to play with water balloons and other items with his sons and in-laws. Some saw this as immature, but others noted that this behavior wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for a young man his age attending college.

Thus far, none of the Duggar family members have attended a traditional college. Joe Duggar, who recently married Kendra Caldwell and is expecting his first baby with her, attended college for a very short amount of time, though it was geared toward Biblical living.