Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Play This Season & Remain With Spurs In The Future, Reports ‘Clutch Sports’

Kawhi Leonard just made San Antonio Spurs fans very happy.

The San Antonio Spurs just got some great news from their All-Star, Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi has reportedly revealed that he wants to return to the team and play this season, which means fans could see Leonard during the 2018 playoffs.

According to a March 7 report by Clutch Sports, Kawhi Leonard not only revealed that he wants to return to play this season, but he also claimed that he would love to stay with the San Antonio Spurs and retire with the team. Kawhi told reporters this week that he plans to return to the court “soon,” but that a set date for his return isn’t planned as of now. Leonard admits that his progression has been “great” and that he is staying patient in the face of injury and recovery.

Currently, the San Antonio Spurs are ranked sixth in the Western Conference, which is strong this year. The Houston Rockets are on a 16-game winning streak and the reigning champs, the Golden State Warriors continue to dominate. If Kawhi were to return before the playoffs, his presence on the court could have a big impact on where the Spurs finish the regular season, as well as how far they will make it in the Western Conference playoff race.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kawhi Leonard has been medically cleared to play. However, he is choosing to sit out games in hopes of feeling better and stronger in his recovery. Although Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had revealed he doubted Kawhi would return to play during the current season, it seems that Leonard may have had a change of heart when it comes to rejoining his team.

Rumors of a conflict between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs have been rumored, but it seems that if there was a problem that it has been patched up since the NBA star has revealed he would love to retire in a Spurs uniform. Fans will be keeping up with the latest NBA news in hopes of seeing Kawhi’s name back in the lineup and watching him help the team as the postseason quickly approaches.