JonBenet Ramsey Was Allegedly Killed By Two People, Reports ‘Radar Online’

New developments to the cold case have been made in recent weeks.

JonBenet Ramsey, the famous child beauty queen who was slain in her home on Christmas in 1996 at the tender age of 6-years old, is still known for being a cold case. However, Radar Online reports that there are more clues coming forward.

The beauty queen’s father, John Ramsey, reached out to Radar Online and stated that according to information gathered by a private investigator, there were likely two people involved in the murder.

The media outlet reports that a second man was seen fleeing the Ramsey home on Christmas in 1996, but it does not say if this is the information obtained via the private investigator or not.

Charlotte Hey, who was once married to a man named Glenn Meyer, has stated that she believes her ex-husband was involved in the murder. Meyer lived across the street from the Ramsey house in a neighbor’s basement and was previously linked to the case because his handwriting matched the ransom note. John Ramsey, JonBenet’s father, confirmed this to Radar Online.

Not only did his handwriting match, according to Ramsey, but Meyer also had a photograph of a Navel Avenge aircraft bearing the letters SBTC in his basement dwelling. “SBTC” was signed at the bottom of the ransom note.

Residence where JonBenet was murdered. Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

The Radar Online article also claims that witnesses spoke to the police about the possibility of an accomplice or more than one person being involved, but it is alleged they ignored the tip for over a year.

The second suspect was allegedly white, tall, and slim and had brown hair.

JonBenet Ramsey’s cold case has become famous for the fact that it has remained unsolved for over 20 years. It is known that she was sexually assaulted, but there has never been a definitive conclusion as to who murdered the young beauty queen.

Over the past 20 years, public interest in the case has waxed and waned. There have been multiple theories surrounding who might have killed and assaulted the young girl, with some suggesting that her parents or brother were responsible for the murder. Others believed that she was murdered as part of a pedophile ring. John Mark Karr also falsely confessed to having murdered the young girl.

The case still remains unsolved, despite the new clues.