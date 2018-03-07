‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Shares His Concerns About Abigail With Kate

Chad is growing worried about his wife's behavior.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will continue to grow very concerned about his wife Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). Chad will notice that Abby is acting different, and that she won’t remember chunks of time. Chad’s suspicions will begin to worry him, and he’ll turn to the woman who has been like a mother to him, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

According to Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will soon see a very concerned Chad DiMera. Chad will be keeping an eye on his wife Abigail when she begins to exhibit some odd behavior. As many viewers know, Abigail is currently suffering from a split personality disorder, but she has no idea. Abby has been morphing into the personality of “Gabby,” her take on her friend Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). While in “Gabby” mode, Abigail has caused some serious trouble, including murdering her brother-in-law Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Now, Abigail is beginning to worry about herself. She’ll realize that she doesn’t remember things that other people do, and her memory loss will be a cause of worry for her and Chad. Meanwhile, Chad and Kate will talk about Abigail’s behavior, which could be the first step to them figuring out what is really going on with Abby. Currently, Days of our Lives fans know that only Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and his mother Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) know Abby’s shocking secret, and they are choosing to keep it quiet. However, Stefan is worried about Abby and has been doing some research on split personality disorders in hopes of understanding the affliction and possibly even getting Abigail the help she so desperately needs.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad gets closer to the truth.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/seOZ6Hxja5 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 2, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things are about to go from bad to worse for Abigail. Days of our Lives fans will soon see that Abby has yet another alter-ego, and this one is a bit more rational than “Gabby.” In fact, the new alter-ego will have a better understanding of what’s going on, and even pretend to be Abigail around her family members, such as Jennifer Horton.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.