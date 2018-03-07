Becca Kufrin Debuts Makeover After Being ‘Humiliated’ On ‘The Bachelor’ And Being Named ‘The Bachelorette’

Kufrin debuted her makeover in an interview host Chris Harrison, where she also talked about the emotional turn of events in the finale, before being named the next 'Bachelorette.'

Becca Kufrin is rocking a new look following her dramatic breakup with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. In her first TV appearance since the finale, Kufrin debuted her makeover in an interview with host Chris Harrison, where she also talked about the emotional turn of events in the finale, before being named the next Bachelorette.

According to People, Kufrin dyed her hair a darker shade after breaking up with Luyendyk. The 27-year-old looked stunning in her new hairdo and showed a lot of courage as she re-watched her split with Harrison.

In The Bachelor season finale, Luyendyk picked Kufrin as his winner after getting down on one knee. Everything seemed perfect until the two flew home and Luyendyk changed his mind. He ended up dumping Kufrin in front of the cameras a week after the finale and went back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin was completely blindsided by the move. She had no idea that Luyendyk was having second thoughts about their engagement. While she did not blame Luyendyk for having mixed feelings, she does wish that he would have done things differently.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” Kufrin shared. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

Inside sources claim that Kufrin was humiliated by how the breakup was featured on national television. They also say that Kufrin’s family members are keeping out of the spotlight and refuse to comment about the embarrassing turn of events.

Despite how Luyendyk handled things, Kufrin does not see him as a terrible human being. In fact, she called Luyendyk a “good person” and says that he didn’t purposely try to hurt her or embarrass her in front of the cameras.

But former Bachelor contestants and famous fans aren’t playing as nice as Kufrin. Shortly after the breakup, Lolo Jones told her Twitter followers that she hates men and Sarah Hyland added that was on Team Becca moving forward.

Bachelor fans were equally appalled with Luyendyk’s decision, which sparked a lot of outrage on social media. Some fans even started sending money to Kufrin to help her get through her broken heart. Most of the money sent included friendly notes of encouragement for Kufrin and was meant to go towards her wine fund as she gets over the drama.

Fans can watch Becca Kufrin dry her tears and search for love on the next season of The Bachelorette later this year.