Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Not Expecting Baby, Despite Claims By Markle’s Distant Acquaintances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busily preparing for their walk down the aisle, which is swiftly approaching. The May nuptials have royal enthusiasts speculating about the royal guest list and Markle’s wedding dress, and has fans eager for coverage of the wedding of the year.

The current “it” couple of the royal family announced their engagement in December, after months of engagement speculation making the rounds. Since this point, Markle has quickly begun to win over the masses and is now rivaling Kate Middleton for popularity, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

Middleton, who is married to Prince William, is expecting the couple’s third child and will welcome the new mini-royal a month ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding. New rumors have surfaced suggesting that Markle is also expecting a little one.

New Idea is the tabloid that has begun this rumor, with a recent headline that reads, “Family Confirm: Meghan & Harry – A Baby On The Way!” The tabloid seems to have twisted the words of Markle’s half-brother’s ex, Erin Specht, who merely theorized that Markle and Prince Harry would try to start a family following their May wedding. New Idea instead ran with this speculation and created a headline that suggests the royal couple is already expecting.

Gossip Cop relays the truth of the matter, that being that Markle has not even been in touch with her half-brother for several years, which means neither he, nor his ex, would have the slightest bit of reliable insight as to the plans of the royal couple and their intentions to start a family.

“It should go without saying, but the ex-fiancee of Markle’s estranged half-brother doesn’t exactly have the scoop on when she plans to have a baby. The entire article is based on nothing but speculation from someone who once barely knew the future royal a long time ago. “

New Idea has been notorious for conjuring up false claims, including a recent report that Prince Charles has been in a feud with Meghan Markle’s parents.

There is no truth to feuds between the royals and Markle’s family. Despite half-siblings speaking out about Markle in the past, it’s unlikely that any words stated by such family members regarding the former Suits star are reliable, due to their lengthy estrangement from the beauty.

The May wedding is set to be a lavish event at Windsor Castle and as the big day approaches, recent reports indicate that Markle took a little getaway with close friends for an early bachelorette party in Oxfordshire, as Elle UK shares.