Fan Blog ‘Keeping Up With Fundies’ Discusses Rumor That Jill Duggar Dillard Is Jealous Of Joy-Anna Duggar

Some fans of the show believe Joy-Anna has already 'outshined' her sister Jill.

The Duggar family is, no doubt, a mega-clan, with 19 natural children plus an adopted child. Sibling rivalry runs rife in any family, but fans always wonder whether this is the case with the Duggar family. They never discuss issues between siblings on the show, and it has been rumored that they like to present a totally united front to ensure that the family always looks good on television.

Previously there have been rumors that Jill Duggar Dillard was jealous of sister Jessa Duggar Seewald because of her relatively easy pregnancies compared to Jill’s. Although Jill hasn’t been completely open about her pregnancies, fans know that she delivered both of her sons in a hospital setting. This isn’t necessarily a practice most Duggars follow, as giving birth at home is the preferred way to go. Jill had difficulty giving birth to both boys, and there have been rumors that she has also had a hysterectomy after giving birth to her youngest, Samuel.

According to Keeping Up with Fundies, fans believe that Jill is jealous of her younger sister, Joy-Anna, because Joy-Anna may at one point, have five children under the age of 5. The sisters, who are notably close in the family, are also known as some of the most religious of the older Duggar children.

The blog also discussed whether Joy is “outshining” Jill because it is possible for her to have five children under the age of 5 by 25, which they claim would be an amazing feat for women in their church. The pair supposedly buys into the Quiverfull aspect of their church, which asks for women to have as many children as possible and to eschew birth control.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has stated on Counting On that she and her husband, Austin, would like to have as many kids as God will give them, which means they are looking to have quite a few. She stated on the show that not every woman can have 19 children like her mother, Michelle, but that she and her partner will “see” whether that will be the case for them.

Most do not believe Jill will have another child after Samuel.