Jimmy Kimmel Snaps Back At Trump’s Oscars Diss, Says ‘Shape Of Water’ Is The President’s Life Story

Jimmy Kimmel and President Trump’s Oscars spat isn’t over! On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talk show host took another dig at the president for sarcastically tweeting about the recently concluded 90th Academy Awards.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Pres. Trump tweeted about the Oscars’ record-low ratings on Tuesday morning. Jimmy Kimmel, being the host of the award show, felt the need to respond to the president and shots were fired on Twitter.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course),” Trump tweeted.

“Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” Kimmel retaliated.

But Kimmel and Trump’s Twitter war is far from over. On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel expounded about the incident in his monologue for his late-night show. The host slammed the president once again, stating that his tweet got twice as many likes as Trump’s tweet.

“My tweet [responding to Trump] got twice as many likes as his tweet.”

“I know that’s the thing that will get under his orange skin,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then went on to diss Donald Trump even further. He noted that while the president may have a problem with the Academy Awards, he thinks that Trump would like the 2018’s Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.

“It’s about a monster that has sex with a woman who can’t talk about it. Basically, it’s like his life story, right?”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel’s joke was referring to the alleged “hush agreement” between Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It has been reported that Daniels had an extramarital affair with Trump back in 2006, with the billionaire-turned-president paying her $130,000 to keep quiet. This week, the actress sued the U.S. president over the argument that Trump never signed the settlement.

Kimmel also poked fun at Pres. Trump’s son. Donald Trump, Jr. was dragged into the Oscars Twitter spat because he re-posted someone’s question on Twitter about who else didn’t watch the Academy Awards last March 4. The president’s son responded to the tweet with a yellow raised-hand emoji.

“If you look closely, you know that’s an authentic Trump hand because it’s gold and tiny,” Kimmel joked, making his live audience burst into laughter.

Turning a bit serious, Kimmel explained why the recent Oscars may have suffered an all-time low in ratings. He cited Netflix as the reason for the rating slump and added that it’s not just the award show that has been affected.

“Trump loves saying that ratings are down to insinuate that it’s some kind of support for him,” the host stated.

“But the truth is, every year since Netflix happened, the ratings are down for every big TV show: the Super Bowl, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Annual Academy Awards last March 4, 2018. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Jimmy Kimmel has spoken against Pres. Trump. Fans of the late-night host know that he is one of Trump’s critics in the entertainment industry. TV Cheat Sheet has compiled every moment Kimmel went on his show to call out Trump and his policies, including that time when Kimmel emotionally pleaded against the Trumpcare when his newborn son had to undergo a heart surgery.

