Brandon Lee says Tommy Lee was drunk when he attacked Brandon

Brandon Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee is calling foul on the idea that he attacked his father. Brandon Lee says that the whole event started when the two got into a heated argument over Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson. Brandon Lee said Tommy Lee was ranting about Pamela Anderson’s interview with Piers Morgan, where she rehashed their marriage and accused Tommy Lee of being abusive. Brandon Lee said Tommy Lee was angered by the social media response, and he lashed out physically at his son.

TMZ Broke The News That Brandon Lee Was Defending Himself After Tommy Lee Lunged At Him

TMZ reported that Brandon Lee and family are saying it was Tommy Lee who started the physical altercation and that Brandon Lee was simply defending himself. According to Brandon, he has been living with his father part-time to help him overcome his drinking problem. A family source says that on Monday night, Brandon and Tommy Lee “got into a heated argument” because of Tommy Lee’s posts on social media dragging Pamela Anderson.

Tommy Lee had tweeted that it’s been years since he was married to Pamela Anderson, yet she’s still talking about him and alleging that he abused her.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back).”

Tommy Lee's Son Brandon, I Was Defending My Mom Pam Anderson When Dad Attacked Me https://t.co/7WLHfaHvtE — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2018

Brandon Lee Alleges That Tommy Lee Was Drunk And Attacked Him

The family source says that Brandon “claims Tommy was drunk and lunged at him and he punched his dad in self-defense.”

However, Tommy Lee is telling a different story, one that paints Brandon as the sole aggressor. Tommy Lee posted his side of the story on social media.

“My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

Tommy Lee called the police and is pressing charges against his son Brandon. The LAPD confirmed that when they took the initial police report, they were told that Brandon and Tommy Lee were arguing over a social media post when the fight turned physical.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The cops were called to Tommy Lee's home after a bloody fight with his and Pam Anderson's son, Brandon. @MrTommyLand https://t.co/NTtdugHEnZ — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) March 7, 2018

Tommy Lee Lashes Out At Piers Morgan And TMZ

The Daily Mail reported that Tommy Lee has also been lashing out Piers Morgan on social media about the Pamela Anderson, and Morgan responded that he is not responsible for anything Anderson said during the interview.

“I suggest you don’t interview her. Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

Tommy Lee has taken offense to TMZ suggesting that he started the fight and tweeted a response on Twitter. Tommy Lee still insists that his son knocked him out for no reason.