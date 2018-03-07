Social media users were quick to pick up on this one.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima confused fans when they unfollowed each other on social media. It didn’t take long for split rumors to surface, with some people even wondering if Kardashian was ready to give her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick another chance.

And while there have been several reports claiming that the two have split and several others claiming that they have not, the two managed to clear up those rumors on their own, perhaps without even trying. On Tuesday, March 6, Kardashian and Bendjima were together. No, the paparazzi didn’t catch them on a romantic dinner date. And no, they didn’t post a selfie on Instagram.

According to Perez Hilton, both Kardashian and Bendjima posted pictures on their respective Snapchats. Said pictures were taken in the same room and featured the same candle. The photos are so similar, in fact, that it’s clear that they were simply taken from different angles — like from one person sitting on the left of a couch and another sitting on the right.

It’s unclear why Kardashian and Bendjima unfollowed each other to begin with, but it’s crystal clear that they haven’t gone their separate ways. Sometimes it seems as though celebs do things like this just to get people talking.

Kardashian and Bendjima have kept their romance fairly private and don’t seem too eager to share their personal lives with the world. In fact, Kardashian wouldn’t even say her boyfriend’s name for a while, which is something that was addressed on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Although she spends a great deal of time on camera, allowing the world to peer into her home life, Kourtney might very well be the most private out of all of her sisters (save for Kendall Jenner). As a mom of three, she seems to want to be careful with bringing new guys around her children, despite rumors that Bendjima has already met Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Regardless, many fans admire Kourtney for being real, and they respect her decision to keep her boyfriend out of the spotlight. It’s hard to tell just how serious she is about him, but it’s safe to assume that the two are really into each other.