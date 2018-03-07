‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy, Audrey Roloff Taking A Break From Social Media

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of Little People, Big World recently revealed in a series of video clips posted on Instagram Stories that they will be taking a hiatus from social media. The announcement comes more than a week after Audrey posted a long message encouraging her followers to take a break from social media, according to the Hollywood Gossip.
“For us, Sunday’s are for time with Jesus and friends, rest, reading, walks, games, fires, and doing our weekly marriage journal,” Audrey said.
The 26-year-old mom urged everyone to set aside their phones, laptops, and other devices to stay off social media even for just a day each week. Audrey is aware of the irony of her request, pointing out that she’s promoting a social media-free day by posting her message on Instagram.
“I know this post might seem ironic… but if I can just convince a few of you to unplug for the rest of the day, it’s worth it,” Audrey said. “So I’m getting on here to tell you to GET OFF! Close this app and put your phone in a drawer if you have to! Stop scrolling, sharing, and spending and just be present. Make Sunday a day of REST.”
Since her February 26 post on Instagram, Audrey has shared a few more photos of her daughter, Ember Jean, including the one from their visit to the doctor. That particular post earned Audrey some criticisms, as a few followers accused her of bragging about her breastfeeding success story, according to another Inquisitr article.
Her latest post is a video of the couple, which was made by Audrey’s brother Jack Botti, announcing their latest project. Audrey and Jeremy explained that they are writing a book, which will talk about their lives since they met until they got married.
BIG ANNOUCEMENT!!!! ????Read till the end! ???? Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage. That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you… ????????????… WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!! ???? The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story. The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding. We cant wait to share what we've learned from our own dating journey in order to equip our readers to build Godly relationships from their first date to "I do" and beyond. For the past few months we've been deep in the trenches of writing… mostly in our pajamas, hibernating in our house, postmating curry for dinner, and typing away late into the night while Ember is asleep;) The book writing process is not for the faint of heart???? but we are so eager to share this labor of love with all of you! That being said, we would so appreciate your prayers for this book???????? Our hope is that the Holy Spirit would inspire our writing and (when the time comes) your reading! We acknowledge that God is the author of our love story and this book, we just want to be faithful and creative narrators;) In order to finish strong, we'll be taking a bit of a social media hiatus so that we can really focus on writing.
The two shared their excitement for their book on Instagram Stories. Audrey and Jeremy also shared that they have decided to stay away from social media indefinitely and not just on Sundays.
Jeremy was the first to mention the couple’s plans to “go dark” on Instagram Stories. After thanking his followers for the support and “encouraging response” for their upcoming book, Jeremy said he and Audrey will be taking a break from social media for a couple of weeks or so.
“We have lots to say but we’re gonna save them for the mailing list because we’re going to try to be off social media for a little bit [and] do some deep work and stop fragmenting our brain processes by the constant onslaught of notifications,” Jeremy said.
Audrey also expressed her appreciation for their followers on Instagram Stories before talking about their plans to leave social media temporarily.
“We’re not sure exactly what this is gonna look like but we just know that we need to unplug for a little while,” Audrey said. “We’re probably not be posting to Instagram Stories as frequently [and] probably not gonna be posting to our own personal accounts or Beating 50 or Always More.”
Audrey did say they “might still sneak on [Instagram] real quick to post an update for this little girl.” Ember is a few days away from turning 6-months-old, and the couple will likely share photos from their traditional shoot.
5 MONTHS OLD! She exudes joy and makes our eyes twinkle. This month we switched her to the crib, and we started to establish a bedtime routine. Each night we read her a book (our favorite so far is Night Night Train) put on her rain noise machine, and put her down by 7:30. She still loves the bath, playing with her feet, and is now sleeping 10 hour stretches (last night she slept 12????????????)! She learned to roll over from her back to her belly, and prefers sleeping on her squishy tum tum. Her curiosity has made her a very distracted eater lately, but she is still packing on the lbs like it's some kind of contest. She just started to take an interest in Pine the kitty.. uh oh. Her dimples will put a dent in your heart and we just love her baby giggles. We love you more and more each day Ember Jean, our little Valentine.
“The next few weeks we’re just gonna take a back seat on social media,” Audrey continued.
She said they will be busy working on their book project during their time away. Audrey also said the couple feels they were “super called to” do this project, which they’ve been working on for the past couple of months or so.
The Roloff couple also announced their plans on their Beating 50 Instagram account.
“We’re gonna go dark a little bit on social media, clear our heads, get our brains operating to full capacity to do deep work,” Jeremy said.
“We’ve been talking a lot about taking a social media break for a while now and then just with finishing up this book gave us that extra nudge to finally do so,” Audrey added. “We really want to do this to be present in the writing process and like Jeremy said, ‘do deep work.'”