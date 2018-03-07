‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy, Audrey Roloff Taking A Break From Social Media

'LPBW' couple will stay off social media to focus on their new project.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of Little People, Big World recently revealed in a series of video clips posted on Instagram Stories that they will be taking a hiatus from social media. The announcement comes more than a week after Audrey posted a long message encouraging her followers to take a break from social media, according to the Hollywood Gossip.

“For us, Sunday’s are for time with Jesus and friends, rest, reading, walks, games, fires, and doing our weekly marriage journal,” Audrey said.

The 26-year-old mom urged everyone to set aside their phones, laptops, and other devices to stay off social media even for just a day each week. Audrey is aware of the irony of her request, pointing out that she’s promoting a social media-free day by posting her message on Instagram.

“I know this post might seem ironic… but if I can just convince a few of you to unplug for the rest of the day, it’s worth it,” Audrey said. “So I’m getting on here to tell you to GET OFF! Close this app and put your phone in a drawer if you have to! Stop scrolling, sharing, and spending and just be present. Make Sunday a day of REST.”

Since her February 26 post on Instagram, Audrey has shared a few more photos of her daughter, Ember Jean, including the one from their visit to the doctor. That particular post earned Audrey some criticisms, as a few followers accused her of bragging about her breastfeeding success story, according to another Inquisitr article.

Her latest post is a video of the couple, which was made by Audrey’s brother Jack Botti, announcing their latest project. Audrey and Jeremy explained that they are writing a book, which will talk about their lives since they met until they got married.

The two shared their excitement for their book on Instagram Stories. Audrey and Jeremy also shared that they have decided to stay away from social media indefinitely and not just on Sundays.

Jeremy was the first to mention the couple’s plans to “go dark” on Instagram Stories. After thanking his followers for the support and “encouraging response” for their upcoming book, Jeremy said he and Audrey will be taking a break from social media for a couple of weeks or so.

“We have lots to say but we’re gonna save them for the mailing list because we’re going to try to be off social media for a little bit [and] do some deep work and stop fragmenting our brain processes by the constant onslaught of notifications,” Jeremy said.

Audrey also expressed her appreciation for their followers on Instagram Stories before talking about their plans to leave social media temporarily.

“We’re not sure exactly what this is gonna look like but we just know that we need to unplug for a little while,” Audrey said. “We’re probably not be posting to Instagram Stories as frequently [and] probably not gonna be posting to our own personal accounts or Beating 50 or Always More.”

Audrey did say they “might still sneak on [Instagram] real quick to post an update for this little girl.” Ember is a few days away from turning 6-months-old, and the couple will likely share photos from their traditional shoot.

“The next few weeks we’re just gonna take a back seat on social media,” Audrey continued.

She said they will be busy working on their book project during their time away. Audrey also said the couple feels they were “super called to” do this project, which they’ve been working on for the past couple of months or so.

The Roloff couple also announced their plans on their Beating 50 Instagram account.

“We’re gonna go dark a little bit on social media, clear our heads, get our brains operating to full capacity to do deep work,” Jeremy said.

“We’ve been talking a lot about taking a social media break for a while now and then just with finishing up this book gave us that extra nudge to finally do so,” Audrey added. “We really want to do this to be present in the writing process and like Jeremy said, ‘do deep work.'”