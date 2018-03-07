Tommy Lee Posts And Deletes Photo Of His Bloody Lip On Instagram, Claims Son Brandon Hit Him

Tommy Lee posted a photo of his bloody lip on Instagram and blamed his 21-year-old son Brandon for allegedly hitting him.

Pamela Anderson Lee, Tommy Lee, and their son Brandon could be seen together in the above photo from 1997, when the trio celebrated Motley Crue’s “Walk Walk” induction on Sunset Boulevard. More than 20 years later, the family members would be embroiled in a controversy. Tommy Lee posted a photo to his Instagram account, with claims that Lee’s son, Brandon, caused the injury. As reported by Page Six, Tommy said that the attack happened on Monday evening, when the ex-Motley Crue drummer claimed that Brandon stormed into his bedroom and assaulted him.

According to TMZ, authorities came to the home that Tommy shares in Calabasas with his fiancé, after the 21-year-old Brandon allegedly punched him in the mouth. Brandon alleged that he hit Tommy in self-defense. Lee blamed Brandon for being one of the sons that he gave “everything they could ever want in their lives” but still turned against him. Lee wrote that his heart was broken.

Brandon claimed Tommy was drunk, but Tommy hit back against TMZ on Twitter, telling the publication to get their facts straight. Tommy also recently called out Piers Morgan on Twitter, claiming that Morgan’s interviews with Donald Trump and Pamela were “pathetic.” Tommy also wrote that he thought Pamela would find “something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention.”

Tommy Lee's Son, Brandon, Says Dad Was Drunk, Punched Him in Self-Defense https://t.co/DyiMKbil2L — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2018

Lee signed that tweet as “The abuser” and claimed that Pamela texts him every day and “asks for me back.”

Regarding the incident at the center of the controversial Instagram photo, the 55-year-old Tommy claimed that when he asked Brandon to leave the house, his son knocked him unconscious and then ran away from police. Tommy went to a hospital but was released. Lee has alleged that he has told the whole truth about the incident, but Twitter users are leaving him dubious replies, wondering more about the backstory of the incident.

In the past, Anderson has accused Lee of domestic abuse, like when his 1998 spousal abuse arrest came in the wake of Pamela reporting that Tommy kicked her as she held their son, as reported by the New York Daily News. Lee spent six months in jail and pled no contest.