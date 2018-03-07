God Tells Oprah To Run For President On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ [Video]

Oprah hilariously receives a sign from God on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Oprah Winfrey recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she finally received a sign to run for president. Her inspirational acceptance speech during the 75th Golden Globe award began the call for her to run for president in the next election. The actress received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes to the delight of fans all over the world. The successful talk show host and entrepreneur is the first black female recipient of the award, and her unforgettable speech moved some of the audience to tears, according to Hollywood Life.

Oprah has been an inspirational figure not just in America but to the world. The billionaire TV mogul told People that she will only run for president if she receives a sign from God. Lucky for her, God dropped by The Late Show to ask Oprah to run for president. The Wrinkle in Time actress told Colbert that she had no conviction to run for president. Illustrating that even though people may say something looks good on you, they could be wrong. She gave Stephen Colbert her reasons for not considering running for president.

However, in a surprising turn of events, God finally intervened. God was hilariously projected on the ceiling of the studio to the excitement of fans. Oprah was shocked and couldn’t stop laughing and was offered a drink by Colbert. In the hilarious exchange between God and Oprah, she was literally given a sign that read, “Run.” Still not convinced, God slipped into a T-shirt and wore a baseball cap with the caption “Oprah 2020” along with some flags with the same caption.

Sadly, Oprah was in doubt, like Thomas in the Bible, but the message was clear. Many fans of the TV mogul would prefer her in the White House instead of the incumbent. The billionaire talk show host has continued to resist the call for her to run for president. According to Oprah, she will not get into something she wasn’t prepared for and completely invested in.

Oprah was on the show to promote A Wrinkle in Time, a film based on the science fantasy novel written by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, and Storm Reid as Meg Murry. The Walt Disney movie will hit theaters in the U.S. on March 9.