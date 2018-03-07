Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Happier, Healthier’ After ‘Dark’ Struggles From Angelina Jolie Split, Reports ‘People’

Brad Pitt admitted his challenges in a 'GQ' interview after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and now an insider is telling 'People' how Pitt has emerged in a 'better' place after those troubled times.

Brad Pitt hasn’t been seen much in public since his split from Angelina Jolie. As a result, Brad Pitt stunned when he made an exception to his stay-out-of-the-public-spotlight lifestyle at a recent pre-Oscars party, as the Inquisitr reported. Although onlookers may have viewed Brad’s appearance only as a chance to see how he’s doing, an insider told People Magazine that it’s a sign Pitt is happier and healthier more than a year after Jolie filed for divorce in September of 2016.

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Return To Spotlight

Brad, 54, was seen smiling in his recent visit to the pre-Academy Awards bash, which was held by the Gersh Agency, a talent management company. Sporting a beard, Pitt spent time with celebrities such as Oscar winners Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney.

“The party was a rare outing for Pitt, who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.”

Brad and Angelina Jolie have still not finalized their divorce and custody arrangement. Pitt and Jolie have six children: 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. But despite the ongoing efforts to complete their split legally, the source emphasized that life has improved for Brad.

Brad Pitt is looking and feeling better after admitting he hit a low point following his split from Angelina Jolie. Matt Sayles / Invision/AP Images

Brad Pitt Doing “Better” After “Very Dark” Split

Noting that Pitt “seems to be in a better place,” the insider described the challenges that Brad initially faced after Jolie filed for divorce.

“The separation was very dark for [Brad Pitt], but lately he looks healthier and happier.”

In addition to People’s source describing the “dark” struggles that Pitt experienced in the separation, Brad has been candid about the challenges he faced. In his interview with GQ last year, Pitt opened up about his battle to stop drinking and his decision to focus on the children. Brad was honest about going through a dark and troubled period in his life after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.

Brad Pitt talks divorce, quitting drinking, and becoming a better man in this GQ Style exclusive https://t.co/oVU0mqhZH1 pic.twitter.com/pkIfz5x334 — GQ Style (@GQStyle) May 13, 2017

In the wake of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce, Brad found himself struggling to find his way, he admitted to the publication, which described Pitt’s dilemma at the time.

“[After] Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce,… everything in Pitt’s world was in free fall. It wasn’t just a public-relations crisis—there was a father suddenly deprived of his kids, a husband without wife.”

Since then, Brad shared that he went through therapy and is focusing on understanding the changes in the family dynamics. In addition to his famous interview with GQ, Pitt told the Associated Press (via Perez Hilton) that he wants his fans to understand that although he’s willing to be vulnerable, he’s “not suicidal or something.”

Brad Pitt’s Life Looks Brighter Personally And Professionally

“There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love,” said Brad. “It’s all right. It’s just life.”

People Magazine’s source offered a follow-up to Pitt’s 2017 comments about his existence, pointing out how Brad has gone from seeking ways to cope with the split to feeling enthusiastic about his future.

“[Brad Pitt] seems excited about life.”

While Pitt’s personal life is getting better, his career is on the upswing as well. Brad just inked a contract for a new movie, joining Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The controversial movie will feature the 1969 Manson Family murders.

Pitt will play Cliff Booth, the stunt double to Rick Dalton, who will be portrayed by DiCaprio. Dalton was the next-door neighbor of actress Sharon Tate, who was killed by the cult leader’s followers.