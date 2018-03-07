‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Plans To Leave Salem, May Get Marriage Advice From An Unlikely Source

Is Hope leaving Salem and Rafe behind for good?

Days of our Lives spoilers are revealing that after Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s shocking wedding day drama, Hope is ready to skip town and leave Salem indefinitely. Hope will plan an extended trip to Hong Kong, where she’ll stay with her son Shawn and his wife, Belle. However, Rafe may have something to say about Hope leaving town.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Soaps, Hope Brady wants nothing more to do with Rafe Hernandez. The couple, who actually married in a secret, private ceremony the night before their big wedding day, was rocked when Hope’s granddaughter, Claire, told everyone in attendance at their nuptials that Rafe had cheated on Hope with his ex-wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Hope slapped Rafe across the face and stormed out of the ceremony.

Now, Hope wants to get away from it all. She’s had just too many wedding day fiascoes to handle and she needs an escape. If Hope does make it to Hong Kong it may be her own son, Shawn, who can give her the advice she needs to hear. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Shawn and Belle have survived their own cheating issues more than once. Belle previously cheated on Shawn with her ex-husband, Philip Kiriakis, and then it was revealed that she cheated again while they were not living in Salem. The couple came home and dropped a divorce bombshell on their friends and family members. However, they eventually worked through it because they love each other, and now they’re living happily ever after in Hong Kong. Will it be Hope’s own son that sets her heart straight and sends her running back to Rafe?

In the latest #DAYS, Hope is rocked when Rafe's secret is exposed!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/huQjuEGedn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) will feel awful about the mess he’s caused. He totally blames himself for the pain he has inflicted on Hope, and he’ll be devastated when he finds out that she plans to leave the country. He can’t image a life without her, and Days of our Lives fans will likely see him do everything in his power to get her to stay in Salem and forgive him for his terrible mistake. After all, they are already married.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.