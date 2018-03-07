Huawei One-Ups iPhone X And Galaxy S9 With New Teaser For Its Triple Camera Huawei P20

The photography-focused Huawei P20 series of smartphones will feature not one, not two, but three AI-assisted camera lenses.

Huawei previously announced that it will launch a new set of flagship smartphones this month, namely the Huawei P20, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro. Now, the company has posted a new teaser video on social media that focuses on the series’ main feature: a triple camera setup powered by an artificial intelligence software system.

There has already been a steady stream of leaks over the past few weeks that have revealed some details regarding the photography-focused handsets. According to a report from GSM Arena, Huawei had apparently decided to take a page from Apple’s book regarding how it is positioning its three lenses at the back of one of its the smartphones.

The flagship P20 Pro will reportedly showcase a vertical camera setup similar to the iPhone X, but instead of two lenses, the P20 will feature three. The P20 will reportedly have a horizontal orientation for its triple cameras, while the P20 Lite will only feature two lenses. The new camera setup will reportedly also feature AI-assisted software system that will include advanced options that should be welcomed by professional and amateur smartphone photographers. Huawei heavily emphasizes this feature on its newest teaser with the tagline, “See more with AI.” The company also boasts that the smartphones will essentially put professional photography within everyone’s grasp.

Another big similarity to the iPhone X will be the series’ notch on the top of the front display and its extremely low screen-to-body ratio. The new P20 series of handsets are rumored to feature a full edge-to-edge display and ultra-thin bezels at the bottom and top.

As for its specs, a report from GizmoChina has revealed that the P20 Pro and the P20 will likely come with a Kirin 970 chipset, similar to the ones found on the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro. The phones are also expected to be available with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage space. The phones are expected to cost around $850 for the P20, over a $1,000 for the P20 Pro, and around $450 for the P20 Lite. The prices and specs haven’t been officially announced, which means that the details above, aside from the triple camera and the display, are still merely speculation at this point.