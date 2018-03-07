‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Angered By Fan, ‘Stressed’ Author Tries To Finish Novel

The veteran writer said he finds it offensive when people make stories about his health.

George R.R. Martin is still unsure about the official release date of The Winds of Winter. It has been seven years since the veteran author announced that he has started working on the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. However, GRRM has admitted that he has not finished the much-awaited novel yet.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin revealed, through his LiveJournal blog, that it would still take ”months” before he could finally complete The Winds of Winter. In the said post, the 69-year-old writer debunked the rumors stating that the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series is now ready for publication. He also denied the speculations claiming that he stopped writing the highly-awaited tome because of his hectic schedule.

”I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic.”

George R.R. Martin clarified that he is yet to finish The Winds of Winter. The brain behind the Game of Thrones series also revealed that he has his fair share of ”good days and bad days,” which also contributed to the book’s delay. He, however, predicted that the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series could possibly arrive along with the first volume of Fire and Blood in ”late 2018 or early 2019.”

”Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

George R.R. Martin just dropped a major bomb about 'The Winds of Winter' release date https://t.co/ytCVIlpOuD — TIME (@TIME) February 16, 2018

Before the Nightflyers author teased that the possible release date of The Winds of Winter, a fan angered George R.R. Martin. Tages-Anzeiger reported that an impatient fan speculated that the veteran writer might not be able to finish the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series because of his advanced age. When asked on his thoughts about it, the A Clash of Kings author said he finds it obnoxious.

“I find that question pretty offensive, frankly, when people start speculating about my death and my health, so f**k you to those people.”

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported George R.R. Martin would be minimizing his online presence to focus more on his projects. The Winds of Winter author, who broke the news via his blog, stated that there are a lot of ”exciting things” happening soon. The veteran writer even shared that his current workload is making him feel ”stressed” and ”it started to overwhelm” him.

#GameofThrones creator George R.R. Martin steps back from blogging to focus on “LOTS of exciting things.” The Winds of Winter maybe please possibly?https://t.co/HMMeZOpYw2 pic.twitter.com/vICUOSzauX — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) March 6, 2018

It remains to be seen if George R.R. Martin would be able to publish the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series before the year ends. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about The Winds of Winter.