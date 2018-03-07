Blake Shelton Responds To Tweet About Having Sex With The Help After Gwen Stefani Meets Her Ex’s Girlfriend

Blake Shelton hinted that Gwen Stefani has told him all about her ex-husband's affair with their children's nanny.

Blake Shelton appeared to throw a little shade at Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband when he responded to a tweet about “screwing the help.” Gwen and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale called it quits because she found out that he was having an extramarital affair with their sons’ nanny. They’ve both moved on, and Gavin recently introduced his ex-wife to the new lady in his life. Gwen Stefani’s reaction to meeting her might surprise some fans.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Blake Shelton randomly responded to a tweet that was dated February 28. It was not directed at the Voice coach, and the account of the tweet’s author has been made private. However, a Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fan account captured a screenshot of the tweet that Blake felt compelled to answer with a cheeky reply.

“Screwing the help seems to be a habit for some people,” it read.

“Ha!!!!!!! So I’ve heard. Some things never change,” Blake Shelton wrote in response.

Blake’s Twitter followers responded to his tweet with a deluge of “spilling the tea” memes. One fan even tied the country singer’s supposed tea-spilling to his recent battle with the flu.

“I’ve heard tea is excellent for the flu – glad you’re feeling better.”

Most fans assumed that Blake Shelton’s tweet was a not-so-subtle reference to his girlfriend’s unfaithful ex. As reported by Us Weekly, Gwen Stefani kicked Gavin Rossdale to the curb in November of 2015 after she found out that he was cheating on her with their children’s nanny, Mindy Mann. Rossdale had allegedly been carrying on the affair for years, and this revelation devastated his wife. However, Gwen soon sought solace in the arms of her country singer co-star on The Voice, and she and Blake Shelton are still going strong over two years later.

Gavin Rossdale has also found love, but the 52-year-old rocker’s current girlfriend is not a nanny. He’s dating 28-year-old model Sophia Thomalla, and their relationship has become serious enough that he recently decided to introduce her to Gwen Stefani. The Daily Mail published photos of the moment that Gwen and Sophia met, and the former didn’t look distressed at all. In fact, Gwen was all smiles as she shook hands with Sophia.

Gwen Stefani meets ex Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend at son Kingston's soccer game https://t.co/aOOYn3dTuq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 7, 2018

The two women made each other’s acquaintance at a soccer game. They were there to watch Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s oldest son, 11-year-old Kingston. The tween witnessed the moment that his mother clasped hands with his father’s girlfriend.

My ❤️ A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale) on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Blake Shelton was not with the group, but he spends a lot of time around Gwen’s kids. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the country star recently attended a Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party for his girlfriend’s youngest son, 4-year-old Apollo. Blake dressed up like Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy.

While it’s clear that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are trying to make things easier on their kids by making peace with each other and the new people in their lives, Blake Shelton’s tweet could be seen as evidence that he’s not quite as forgiving as his girlfriend.