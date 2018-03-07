‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Wants To Play Vesemir In Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ TV Show

Despite having admitted that he wasn't that familiar with the franchise, Hamill still expressed his interest in playing the role of Geralt's father figure.

Mark Hamill just confirmed on social media that he is very much interested in playing the role of Vesemir in Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher live-action television series adaptation. Netflix has been working on the project for quite some time now, but the company has yet to reveal any details regarding its cast. Fans have come up with their own ideas regarding who should be playing the lead role of Geralt of Rivia, but most probably did not expect Hamill to voluntarily offer his talents for the role of Geralt’s father figure in the series.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich initially posted a series of descriptions for the role of Vesemir and the franchise’s other characters on social media. The description for Vesemir sounded eerily like it was actually describing Luke Skywalker. The upcoming television show’s scriptwriter wrote that Vesemir would be a character that was “Fatherly,” “Ancient,” “Wise,” and “Sprightly.” The television producer and scriptwriter for shows such as Daredevil, The Defenders, and The West Wing added that similar to The Witcher novel series and the video games, Vesemir would basically be a keeper of secrets and a historian. Star Wars and The Witcher fans on Twitter promptly figured out the similarities and pointed out that Hamill would likely be perfect for the role.

Despite not knowing what #TheWitcher is, Mark Hamill wants to play Vesemir in the Netflix serieshttps://t.co/g7KBHotwS4 pic.twitter.com/jEm8kUyEuV — VG247 (@VG247) March 7, 2018

To the surprise of Hissrich and the throng of online fans, Hamill responded to the post and mentioned that he definitely is on board to play the role. As reported by Gamespot, Hamill also pointed out in his reply that he actually had no idea who Vesemir was and that he wasn’t really all that familiar with the franchise.

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. ???? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2018

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the highly popular video game adaptation of The Witcher series, chimed in and posted an edited image showing Hamill as Vesemir. While it isn’t clear just yet if Hamill will indeed be playing the role, Hissrich has expressed her enthusiasm regarding the possibility of having Hamill on board. Hissrirch will be serving as the upcoming television show’s showrunner and its executive producer.

Netflix originally announced the upcoming The Witcher television series back in May last year. The show will be produced in cooperation with the Sean Daniel Company. The author of the original The Witcher novel series, Andrzej Sapkowski, will be directly involved with the project and has been brought on board as its creative consultant.