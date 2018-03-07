Blac Chyna Accused Of Cheating With Swae Lee

Marliesia Ortiz calls out Blac Chyna for cheating with boyfriend, Swae Lee, according to reports.

Blac Chyna is in the news again for cheating with American rapper Swae Lee, after the leaked footage of the model performing explicit activity on a man surfaced on Twitter. The model and socialite, Blac Chyna was recently called out by Marliesia Ortiz for performing explicit activity on her boyfriend, Swae Lee. News recently surfaced that the Blac Chyna cheated with the rapper, upsetting girlfriend Ortiz. As per a report on Hot New Hip Hop, Marliesia made the allegations against Chyna on Instagram after accusing the former stripper of performing explicit activity on her boyfriend.

A screenshot shared by DJ Akademics on Instagram shows Ortiz standing together with Swae Lee with the quote.

“You love sucking people niggas d**ks huh? @blacchyna,” she wrote. “Y’all can have each other @swaelee.”

A report by HipHopDX, says that Ortiz has been posting photos on Instagram that point to a breakup with Swae Lee. She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Boy Bye” on March 5, according to the report. The rapper also posted an Instagram Story with the caption, “I should’ve saved my energy,” according to HipHopDX. The couple’s frequent misunderstandings led to Ortiz allegedly pouring chocolate syrup all over his Mercedes G-Wagon on Valentine’s Day last year.

Boy bye ???????? A post shared by Lil Marlie (@marliesiaortiz) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:14pm PST

The girlfriend of the rapper took things much further by mocking Blac Chyna, with a hilarious clip on Instagram. Ortiz allegedly stuffed her backside with something, imitating Chyna’s backside and twerking to music with her fake backside with her dog jumping at the stuffed backside throughout the clip. The footage went viral with hilarious emojis and comments from her followers.

She Ain’t Got No Type: Swae Lee’s Ex Accuses Blac Chyna Of Giving Him Her Slack Mouf Special https://t.co/TKYRkY8oEm — Bossip (@Bossip) March 5, 2018

The former stripper seemed to have moved on from the release of her controversial explicit tape, a report from People, alleges that she has a new boyfriend. Blac Chyna, 29, was allegedly seen holding hands with an 18-year-old rapper who goes by the moniker YBN Almighty Jay, according to People. The new couple were earlier seen on a bowling date in Los Angeles, according to The Blast.

The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian has not responded but evidence of the alleged affair has not been made public. It seems unlikely that Swae Lee and Ortiz will be getting back together after this incident but reports indicate that their relationship is not new to situations like this.