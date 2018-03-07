‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shaking Changes Franco And Jason’s Relationship, Liz And Kim Grow Closer

'GH' spoilers reveal more excitement in Port Charles right after the natural disaster.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the natural disaster to hit Port Charles will not just shake buildings, it will also test relationships. Being stuck with someone unlikely when the disaster hits is bound to stir some feelings. This is just what happens when Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) are together when the quake hits. To make things worse, these two will be in the best position to help Franco, whom Jason thinks of as an enemy.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason will make a difficult decision, and it will involve letting old grudges go and help Franco who is in need. While Jason may not find the use of sparing Franco’s life and rescuing him, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Drew (Billy Miller) would most likely thank him for what he will do.

Drew might still be in the dark about what happened when he and Franco were still kids, but the two might find a way to recover their memories and live their life as brothers.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Friz will finally have a reunion. Franco will explain that he did not plan to ditch the love of his life. It seems like Franco will also find an ally in Dante. Staying alive might be a good thing for Franco, but it seems like he will have a rocky journey ahead.

While Port Charles deals with the results of a natural disaster, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ned will have to show his leadership skills by managing the town after the disaster, but at the same time try to look after his personal affairs.

#BehindtheScenes: The Floating Rib's damage looks a lot different with the lights on. #GH pic.twitter.com/fNU7J7vDeV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2018

He has just been voted as mayor, and he will already have a lot of issues to deal with so he needs to step up his game. This week will prove to be challenging to a lot of Port Charles residents, and Soap Central spoilers for next week suggest that some people will forge new friendships.

Kim will have her hands full with Oscar’s issues, and she also needs some female companionship not just Julian’s help. General Hospital spoilers hint that Dr. Kim Nero will find a new friend in Liz, and it seems like the two women will realize just how comforting each other’s presence is.