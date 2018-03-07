Meghan Markle’s Parents Are Flying To The U.K. Sometime This Month For Daughter’s Baptism

Prince Harry will meet Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, for the first time.

Meghan Markle has allegedly already had her “hen party,” now it is time for her to be baptized into the Anglican Church, in preparation to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle.

The Suits actress will not be doing this alone, as both of Meghan Markle’s parents are coming to Britain for their daughter’s baptism, which could be “possibly as early as this week,” according to the Sunday Times.

This will be the first opportunity for Meghan’s family to meet and mingle with Prince Harry’s family.

Although Prince Harry has already met Doria Ragland, 61, who attended the Invictus Games in Toronto back in September, Prince Harry has yet to meet his fiancée’s father, 73-year-old Thomas Markle.

Ragland currently lives in Los Angeles, California, while Meghan’s dad currently lives in Mexico. The Daily Mail reports that the former Emmy-winning lighting designer divides his time between Rosarito, Mexico, just 10 miles south of the American border, where there are a lot of expats, and a small place in Los Feliz, California.

They also report that Thomas Markle Sr. had also been known to venture to other locations such as Oregon, where his older brother Michael previously lived, yet now lives in Palm Bay, Florida.

According to the older Markle, a retired diplomat, Meghan’s dad just wants to lay low, and avoid any faux pas that could embarrass the royal family. Meghan’s dad is reportedly happy for her, but doesn’t want to do anything wrong.

“Tom is trying to comply with the royal directive to keep a low profile, so that’s where he’s coming from. He doesn’t want to upset the Royal Family.”

Both of Meghan’s parents will then return to the United Kingdom for Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

It is not clear how big of an event Meghan’s baptism will be, or who will be invited.

What the Sunday Times has confirmed is that Archbishop Justin Welby will be performing the baptism. He was asked because the couple has become quite close to him as they have planned their upcoming wedding. The Archbishop will also be officiating Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

As of now, there is no indication whether Meghan’s half-siblings Samantha Grant, 53, or Tom Jr., 51, will be attending the wedding.

Both of these siblings have been spending a lot of time in the media discussing their soon-to-be royal sister.

According to the Daily Star, Grant has even been writing a book, currently titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. This tell-all book promises to reveal every detail of Meghan’s life up to the time she met Prince Harry.