Kendall Jenner Reportedly Reluctant To Take Photos With Caitlyn At Vanity Fair Oscar Party, ‘Page Six’ Reports

The reality stars both looked glamorous at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, according to 'Page Six'.

Looks like Kendall Jenner is not in the mood to take photos with Caitlyn. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her transgender father both attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party but reportedly did not pose in front of the cameras together.

According to Page Six, the 22-year-old La Perla model arrived at the star-studded event separately from the 68-year-old former decathlete. Sources told the outlet that Kendall seemed “oddly reluctant” to take photos with Caitlyn at the party.

Though the father and daughter duo was not pictured together on the red carpet, Kendall did not pass up on the chance to pose with fellow model Joan Smalls. She even shared a few shots from the party in her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn appeared to be unfazed by her daughter’s alleged reluctance in posing alongside her. In fact, the iconic transgender continued partying at Elton John’s 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

There, the I Am Cait star posed with famous celebrities, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and more.

While Kendall and Caitlyn were not photographed together during the star-studded party, it is worth noting that the supermodel hasn’t always been shy about taking snaps with her father in the past.

Kendall Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Kendall’s rumored reluctance to take photos with Caitlyn sparked rumors that things are not going well between them. Previously, it has been reported that the outspoken transgender had quite the falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan after the release of her tell-all memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

Despite the tarnished relationship, it has been alleged that Caitlyn wants to mend fences with the famous clan, according to a previous report by Radar Online.

According to the outlet, the former Olympian is keen on getting back on the family’s good side despite being shunned and snubbed multiple times in the past.

Apparently, Caitlyn is “desperate” to get back in with the reality TV family, adding that she’s been “going to any lengths” just to get close to the famous clan again.

So far, both Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner have yet to address the latest rumors about them. It also remains unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon end the rumored feud with the transgender star.