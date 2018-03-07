Kim Kardashian Posts Topless Photo While Eating Ramen, Gets Mom-Shamed On The Internet

KKW cleverly captioned her topless pic 'nudels' along with the ramen emoji.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a week off in Japan with sisters Kourtney and Khloe. The three Kardashian ladies have been posting amazing photos from their trip, but Kim’s latest snap isn’t sitting well with a lot of people.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star posted a photo on Instagram where she was showing a lot of skin while eating some ramen in Japan. Kim was actually topless in the picture and her breasts were barely covered by her hair and the bowl of her noodles. Kim wittingly played a little pun in her nude photo, captioning it “nudels” along with the ramen emoji. Click here to see the photo!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has bared her body in countless of photos before and this new nude post doesn’t come as a surprise to her fans. Still, a lot of people are calling out the reality star for posting another “raunchy” selfie on the internet.

“If I found pictures of my mother like this on the internet, I would be so concerned. This is inappropriate and not a good example for her children,” one fan wrote in response to Kim’s IG post.

“What example do you set for your kids? Grow up and be a mother!” commented another.

On Twitter, the backlash over Kim Kardashian’s topless photo is a bit harsher. The mom-of-three received a lot of comments about how she’s not setting a good example for her three children. Kim has three young children with Kanye West: North, four, Saint, two, and her two-month-old baby girl born via surrogacy, Chicago.

Like she really eats hot noodles naked?? She needs to stop with these nude pics..we all have seen her nude HUNDREDS of times. Just stop now…it's MORE than enough.. why does her husband not tell her to stop? Her kids will be ashamed when they get older she's such a media WHORE — ???? (@juices_baby) March 6, 2018

You're children will be so proud trying to explain this when they are older. You are a fucking joke. — Jennifer Chilton (@jchilton25) March 7, 2018

Luckily for Kim, she seems to have a lot on her plate right now to even mind the negative comments on social media. The KUWTK star has been busy defending Kanye West’s Yeezy line on Twitter from reports that her rapper-designer husband launched Yeezy Season 7 without any new apparel. According to E! News, Kim quickly spoke up for her husband and slammed the fake news.

“How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information,” Kim tweeted, taking a shot at the false report. “You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake colorways.”

Additionally, Kim Kardashian has just teased an exciting collaboration with the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. People reported that the two divas recently hung out together at Madonna’s Oscars party, where they posed together for a couple of glam shots.

Right after that, Madonna posted a picture of them standing next to each other. The pop star stated in the caption that it was “a foreshadowing of things to come.” Madonna then hinted that her MDNA Skincare line could be teaming up with Kim’s KKW Beauty business.