Adult Star Stormy Daniels Sues Donald Trump, Claims ‘Hush Agreement’ Is Invalid Because He Never Signed It

The adult film star claims the president did not sign the nondisclosure agreement, making it invalid, 'NBC News' reported.

Controversial adult video star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, alleging that he never actually signed a nondisclosure agreement months before the 2016 elections.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reveals in her complaint that the president used an alias and didn’t sign the “hush agreement.” In the documents obtained by CNN, Trump used the pseudonym David Dennison, while Daniels was referred to as Peggy Peterson.

An additional side letter to the agreement redacts the true identities of Trump and Daniels.

The nondisclosure agreement was signed by the adult video star using her professional name and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. However, it was noted that the president did not sign as David Dennison, leaving his space blank in the agreement, NBC News reported.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, took to Twitter and shared a copy of the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. He also claimed that Trump “purposely did not sign the agreement so he could later, if need be, publicly disavow any knowledge” of the contract.

Daniels claims in her lawsuit that she and Trump had an “intimate relationship” in 2006 and continued well into the year 2o07. Apparently, the two met at least once in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel around that time.

She is now asking the court to declare that the “hush agreement” and side agreement are void, reiterating that they were “never formed, and therefore do not exist, because, among other things, Mr. Trump never signed the agreements.”

The suit also claims that Trump’s lawyer is trying to silence Daniels without the knowledge of his client. Apparently, the rules for the New York bar, of which he is a member, require him to inform his clients at all times.

Last month, Cohen admitted that he paid the adult film star $130,000 out of his own pocket in October 2016 in order to keep her mum about her relationship with Trump. He claimed that the money used for the payment was lawful and not a campaign contribution.

Daniels first shared details of her alleged extramarital affair with the president in 2011. At that time, the adult film star claims that Trump was “terrible in bed,” adding that “the sex was textbook generic.”

“It was nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.”

So far, Donald Trump and the White House have yet to respond to Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit.