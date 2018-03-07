Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Photographed Cruising Around Malibu In A Golf Cart

Chris Martin drove Dakota Johnson around Malibu in his golf cart and dropped her off to grab coffee.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are one of the most-watched couples in Hollywood right now. The pair was spotted in Malibu on Monday driving around in a golf cart. Chris was at the wheel as the two spent a casual day together, Us Weekly reports. Dakota’s dog was along for the ride, too, and was seen sitting on her lap.

According to the report, they were cruising around Martin’s neighborhood and Johnson had her dog with them. At one point, the Coldplay lead singer dropped off the Fifty Shades Freed star and the dog so she could go pick up coffees to take back to Martin’s private residence.

TMZ adds that Dakota Johnson went to Starbucks to get the coffees before Chris Martin bolted. The site surmises that Martin took off because Johnson wasn’t done walking her dog yet.

Chris Martin, 42, and Dakota Johnson, 28, were spotted for the first time together in Malibu during a romantic date in January. Shortly thereafter, they were photographed walking on the beach in each other’s arms. Rumors about their relationship sparked when they were seen at a Nick Cave concert together and having dinner in Israel last November.

A source told Us Weekly in December that Chris and Dakota are dating. Apparently, they’ve “gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another.” The insider claimed that Chris seeks feedback from Dakota about his music and alleged that their relationship is “more than just a fling.”

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Golf Cart Date in Malibu https://t.co/vJepNHymUP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2018

The source told Us that Martin is “very young at heart” and that it makes sense he’d be with a younger person. He has a tendency to favor “creative types,” which has something to do with his involvement with actresses. Those two qualities alone make Dakota his “type.”

On a side note, Just Jared reports that Dakota Johnson’s dog is named Zeppelin. The site also reminds readers that the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed their romance. They’ve been spotted together for months, but aren’t opening up about their rumored relationship. Most recently, they were spotted in Vancouver, Canada enjoying smoothies at the Heirloom Juice Co. on February 18. Dakota was in the area to film her new movie, Bad Times At The El Royale. Chris made the trip up to see her.

The website has a lot of photos of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson together in Malibu during their golf cart date.

Chris Martin was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before they split in 2014; they have two children together.