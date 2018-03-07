Usher And Grace Miguel Split After Singer’s Herpes Nightmare Scandal, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Shamed singer Usher is losing his manager and wife, Grace Miguel, after two years of marriage. Does it have something to do with his scandalous herpes expose?

Usher and his wife of two years, Grace Miguel, made a sad announcement on Tuesday, saying that they are officially calling it quits after two years of marriage and 10 years of being a couple, according to Us Weekly.

Based on the report, Usher Raymond is getting his freedom through a “mutual decision” between him and 48-year-old wife to finally file for a divorce less than one year after his herpes nightmare was exposed.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the two said in a joint statement cited by Us Weekly.

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

But while their announcement did not emit any bad blood vibe, several news outlets, including Hollywood Life, are under the impression that the real reason why they decided to have a divorce is because of the cheating allegations that brought about the 36-year-old singer’s herpes nightmare.

Citing an unnamed source, Hollywood Life said that Usher and Grace Miguel had been having “intimacy issues for years.”

“Usher and Grace have been living separate lives for a long time. He works a lot and travels a ton too, so they had been struggling with intimacy issues for years,” an unnamed insider close to the singer told them.

However, the herpes scandal that eventually led to the emergence of Usher’s cheating scandals was supposedly the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“The [herpes lawsuit] drove them further apart and created a divide between them that was impossible to fix. After the suit, all trust and intimacy [were] gone making it impossible to recover, they could not go on as a married couple.”

The insider went on to reveal that while Grace had so much love for him, the daily struggle of encountering questions about Usher’s infidelity proved to be too much for her.

According to TMZ, no divorce papers have been filed yet. However, Usher and Grace Miguel had reportedly been keeping a low profile since December 2017.

As for the infamous Usher herpes nightmare, the $20 million lawsuit filed by Laura Helm, a jazz singer from Georgia, had already been dismissed, per a report from TMZ.

The other one, which involved a celebrity stylist, had been settled by hush money reportedly amounting to $1.1 million, as reported by Radar Online.

The last thing Grace said about it is that she and the singer are “living their lives,” based on two separate November 2017 reports from TMZ.

After the divorce announcement, Usher and Grace Miguel put up their Sunset strip home, which measures at 4,261 square foot and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, for sale for a hefty $4.2 million, according to TMZ.

Grace Miguel is Usher’s second wife following his divorce with Tameka Foster in 2009. While the two had been together for over 10 years, they only got hitched in 2015 in a secret ceremony.

The couple sparked marriage rumors when the 36-year-old singer was seen wearing a ring that looks a lot like a wedding band in September 2015. He later admitted to The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he has married Grace, several months after the rumors emerged, E! News recalled.