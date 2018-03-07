Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel In Twitter Spat Over Oscars’ Low Rating

The U.S. president just got burned.

The recent Oscar Awards had the worst rating in its history and Donald Trump just had to shove this fact in the faces of those involved with the ceremony. However, Jimmy Kimmel, host of the 90th Academy Awards, fired back at Trump with a witty comeback.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course),” Trump tweeted.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host, who’s a staunch critic of Trump, looked at the president’s own numbers for his snappy comeback.

“Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” Kimmel retaliated.

The Oscars have been suffering from dwindling rating in recent years. The ceremony first experienced a significant drop in number of viewers in 2014, after an estimated 43.7 million people watched the Oscars, and the numbers have been declining since. This year, the viewers fell to a record-low 29.5 million, which is 19 percent fewer than last year.

The numbers haven’t been kind to Trump either. As of this writing, which is Day 411 in the Trump presidency, the president has an approval rating of only 40.5 percent according to FiveThirtyEight. Fifty-four percent of Americans polled disapproved of Trump.

Another poll, conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University puts Trump’s approval rating at only 38 percent, Forbes reported. The poll, however, only involved 1,000 registered voters. Forbes also mentioned a poll by The Economist and YouGov, conducted at the same time, which showed Trump garnering an approval rating of only 44 percent from the 1,296 registered voters polled.

Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump again for Oscars ratings tweet https://t.co/5Jex1IaTeg pic.twitter.com/RF4VRTa6Kk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 7, 2018

Kimmel was not alone in calling out Trump for his Oscars tweet.

Jack Scofield, a former writer for The Guardian, posted a list ranking all 44 U.S presidents from 0 (Failure) to 50 (Average) to 100 (Great). Trump was dead last with a score of 12 while Abraham Lincoln topped the list with 95. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, broke the Top Ten with a score of 71, putting him in eighth place.

Says the lowest rated president in HISTORY ???????????? You have literally been rated the worst of all time, whereas Oboma made the Top 10! pic.twitter.com/MOHfUu3f4F — Jack Schofield (@jackschofield) March 7, 2018

While the source of the list shared by Scofield isn’t clear, it’s quite common for Trump to get low scores in other similar polls.

An online survey conducted by members of the University of Houston and Boise State University from December 22, 2017, to January 16 this year, seems to be the same as the one Scofield posted. The survey, which involved 320 respondents, resulted in Trump getting a 12.34 average rating. This figure puts him last on the list. Lincoln also topped this one with a 95.03 average followed by George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt with 92.59 and 89.09 average rating, respectively. Obama climbed up to eighth place, with a 71.13 average rating, from the 18th spot in the 2014 version of the survey.

A few Twitter users pointed out that Trump could do better with his time than mock the Oscars. They also thought the tweet showed how wrapped up in himself Trump is.

Smh don't u have more important things to worry about?? — Simone (@Sim1de) March 6, 2018

I really though this was a fake tweet. I was like he can't be this self involved lol — Simone (@Sim1de) March 6, 2018

Another commenter called everyone’s attention to another list where Trump is showing poor numbers. Trump fell to No. 766 on the Forbes 2018 Billionaires List, dropping 200 spots from last year, CNN Money reported. Trump is estimated to be now worth $3.1 billion, down from $3.5 billion in 2017.

Lowest rated #Oscars2018 ????? ???????? here’s another rating you should look at Donny … likely explains much of your whining today … pic.twitter.com/THiQvR9YQ6 — Cricket (@WCoastCndn) March 6, 2018

Leading the list this year is Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, who has a net worth of around $112 billion. He is followed by the past four years’ number one, Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Warren Buffet is now in third place with a net worth of $84 billion.