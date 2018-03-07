UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Tottenham Vs Juventus, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Tottenham Hotspur clashes with Juventus in London for the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 match.

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur FC will host Italian Serie A champions Juventus FC at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 series.

The first leg held on February 13 at Juventus Stadium in Turin ended up tied at 2-2, which means the Spurs have the advantage of having two away goals entering this match in England. Gonzalo Higuain netted a brace for Juve while Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored the goals for Tottenham.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs have been undefeated since the clash with Juve last month, having a draw and a win in the FA Cup while going on a two-game winning run in the Premier League.

Their last match was a 2-0 blanking of Huddersfield Town in the English top-flight last Saturday also at the Wembley Stadium. South Korean winger Son Heung-min scored both goals for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side en route to their second straight shutout victory.

Tottenham will continue to miss the services of Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, who is still out with a hamstring injury, while compatriot Jan Vertonghen had already returned in the match against Huddersfield. Regular starting right back Serge Aurier is suspended for the match, which means that Kieran Trippier may see some extended action.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Juventus

Juve has won all three of its games since the draw with the Spurs. The club pulled off similar 1-0 wins over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and against Torino and Lazio in the Serie A. Their most recent match resulted in a 1-0 victory over the Eagles with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has several key players in his squad who are currently injured, namely Mario Mandzukic (thigh), Juan Cuadrado (groin), Federico Bernardeschi (knee), Mattia De Sciglio (hamstring), and Carlo Pinsoglio (hand).

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Goal:

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Juventus starting lineup (3-5-2 formation): Buffon; Barzagli, Chiellini, Benatia; Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Pjanic, Matuidi, Khedira; Higuain, Dybala.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro:

Tottenham Hotspur – 6/5

Juventus – 5/2

Draw – 5/2